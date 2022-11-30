IRD tells Auckland business owner to repay $29k in Covid support payments

Inland Revenue is reviewing Covid business payments made to just over 1000 customers and is asking for $1.1m back.

An Auckland small business owner has been told by Inland Revenue to repay $29,000 she received in Covid support payments, despite a 30% drop in revenue.

The tax department was also reviewing other payments as part of its normal compliance activity.

Sarah Williams, who owns her own skincare and wellness business was amongst those to receive letters from IR this month, and was incredulous to be told she had not qualified for the money which was to cover business expenses.

In October 2021 when he announced the resurgence support payment would increase, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it offered flexibility for businesses to choose how they used the money.

Williams said that as she could not do face to face consultations with clients during the 100-day Covid lockdown in 2021, her revenue had dropped by the required amount of 30% compared with the six weeks before the Covid alert level changed.

The business also had to be viable and ongoing, which it was, she said.

“So I applied, they put it in your account three days later, that was an absolute Godsend because we had a big mortgage, and I had a baby in 2020.”

Her accountant had previously told her that Inland Revenue many be reviewing the payments, but her sales had gone down so she had nothing to worry about.

In early November she received a letter from Inland Revenue saying it was doing an audit on people who received the payments and asking for copies of sales, and bank accounts and other data for the period.

During a call from Inland Revenue last week, she was told the money could be used for business expenses but not wages.

“And I said, Well, the biggest cost to my business is my income. That's the point of the business, it's not to pay my expenses, it's to make me an income,” Williams said.

“It went around [at the time] like wildfire that these payments were available, you just had to prove the sales had dropped.”

Inland Revenue queried the payments going into a personal account, and she said she did not run a business account because her income was so erratic and she wanted to avoid extra fees.

At the time, her bank accounts were also set up to offset her mortgage because that was how her home loan worked, she said.

As a result, Inland Revenue said the money had been applied to personal debt and expenses. Williams argued it was used for business expenses and as replacement income, “which was its purpose”.

She was told she would have to repay the entire $29,000.

“I said to her, there is no way in hell I can pay their back, I'll pay it back at $100 a month for the rest of my life, there is no way I can pay that back.

“I'm definitely not getting myself in debt, to pay the IRD. That's ridiculous.”

She received a letter for each payment on Saturday, telling her how much she owed and that if she did not pay she would be charged interest of up to 8% which had already started.

“So this bill already had interest being charged to it. And I thought, how can you just start to charge anybody interest when you haven't notified them they owe anything?”

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said Covid payments were made using a high-trust model, so money went quickly to eligible business owners.

“However, IR did check up front that the money was going to the people it was meant for. We stopped around $460 million going out to customers who were ineligible to receive them.”

The payments could only be applied to business expenditure and could not be transferred to the owner of the business “in any way”.

“Checks around how the funds were spent were made after the amount was paid out and some customers mis-spent the money, paying personal mortgages and other living costs.”

According to the Resurgence Support Payment declarations: “The applicant will apply this Resurgence Support Payment to business expenses only, including wages, capital expenditure and core operating costs.”

However: “The Resurgence Support Payment will not be passed through to any shareholders, owners, partners, trustees, members of the business, for example, by a dividend or a loan or any other payment.”

Deloitte NZ tax partner Robyn Walker​ said many small business owners may have been caught out by paying themselves a wage.

“If Inland Revenue’s position is that that was not a use of an appropriate use of funds, then that's probably something that might be a concern to people,” she said.

“Obviously you shouldn't be in a position where you're profiting, and you're making more money than you would have been outside of Covid. I doubt that’s the case for many people, but at the end of the day if you're a sole trader working in a business, then you do still need to eat.

“It does ring some alarm bells if that’s their position.”

From a taxpayer’s perspective it was good to see Inland Revenue was doing integrity checks to ensure the rules had been followed, she said.