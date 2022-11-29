Poppy seeds not intended for sale to consumers are recalled

Most of the recalled poppy seeds had been removed from the supply chain.

Imported poppy seeds sold to the public which were meant to be used as an ingredient by food manufacturers are being recalled.

The poppy seeds contained higher levels of alkaloids than those sold directly to consumers.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the product is unsafe for use in normal cooking and baking at home,” said Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director-general of New Zealand Food Safety.

“However, people who consume large amounts of poppy seeds, including by drinking poppy seed tea, may be at risk.

READ MORE:

* Pams brand sprouts recalled due to possible Salmonella risk

* How to safely add frozen berries to your smoothies at home and avoid Hepatitis A risk

* Poppy seed sales help sink Wellington mini mart's liquor licence



“Anyone who consumes poppy seed tea and experiences any unusual and severe symptoms should seek urgent medical assistance.”

The poppy seeds were sold by David Trading Company.

“Given the product was not intended to be sold directly to consumers, our advice, if you have any recalled product, is that you return it to the place of purchase. If you’re unable to do that, dispose of it safely,” Arbuckle said.

Brands and stores selling the poppy seeds were Davis Food Ingredients; Attitude Foods; Bin Inn; Essenté; Farm By Nature; Foodfirst; Fresh Line; Icelandic; and Wholesale Foods.

People who consumed any of the poppy seeds and were concerned for their health were advised to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Most of the recalled poppy seeds had been removed from the supply chain.

The poppy seeds recalled in Australia earlier this month were not available in New Zealand, NZFS said.

Australians were being warned not to drink poppy seed tea after poisoning cases were linked to the home-brewed sedative, the Guardian reported.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a recall of poppy seeds because of due to the potential presence of high levels of an opioid alkaloid, thebaine.