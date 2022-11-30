More migrants good for businesses but a headache for Reserve Bank: Kiwibank

Monthly migration is improving, particularly since the border fully reopened on July 31.

Migration is recovering surprisingly quickly and will hit a net gain of 36,000 people in a year’s time, Kiwibank says.

Covid border closures took the wind out of New Zealand sails. Net migration hit a record high in the year to March 2020 of 91,900 before declining to an annual net loss a year later of about 1700.

In the year to September, there was an annual net loss of 8400, although that was smaller than a net loss of about 14,800 in the year to February.

New Zealand departures picked up once Covid-related travel restrictions began to ease earlier this year, sparking fears of a brain drain before international arrivals could recover.

However, monthly arrival numbers were improving, particularly since the border fully reopened on July 31.

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman​ said migrant arrivals were recovering despite visa application delays, and a delay in opening borders to non-visa waiver countries.

September’s net migration gain for the month of 2000 people was the biggest gain since pre-Covid, although it was still only a third of the monthly average over 2019.

“It appears that after jumping out of the gates earlier in the year, long-term departures may have steadied. Meanwhile, long-term arrivals, mainly from non-New Zealand citizens, continue to steadily recover,” he said.

STUFF IMF economist Harald Finger discusses the prospects for the New Zealand economy from Washington, DC.

“A meaningful trend is developing.”

Kiwibank had upgraded its net migration forecasts to an annual peak of a 36,000 gain in a year’s time.

That was well below the average of the five years before Covid, which was close to a net 60,000 gain, but that period was the largest migration boom in recent history, Couchman said.

The lower peak of about 36,000 reflected tighter immigration settings and competition for skilled migrants from other developed countries.

Aotearoa had an ageing population and needed to keep migration net positive, he said.

The bills associated with ageing were taking up a greater share of the public purse, and New Zealand’s retired population would be reliant on a shrinking pool of younger Kiwi.

In the shorter-term, businesses struggling to fill vacant positions would welcome a faster turnaround in net migration.

As of Monday, there were 38,414 working holiday visa applications approved, according to the office of Immigration Minister Michael Wood, with 19,723 of the visa holders having arrived in the country. Just over 1000 applications were declined.

Migrants could also take the edge off the peak in wage growth, Couchman said.

But the news was not so good for the Reserve Bank, which raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% last week. The central bank expected the rate to peak at 5.5% next year, along with a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession.

“However, rising population growth will also add to aggregate demand. More people mean more of everything, including the need for more houses.

“And the shift (higher) in demand comes when the RBNZ is trying to cool everything down.”

The economy was also playing catch-up in some areas such as an infrastructure deficit brought about in part by the pre-Covid migration boom, he said.