Ruapehu Alpine Lifts faces liquidation after Govt reportedly refuses extra funding

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October.

The operator of Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields faces liquidation after the Government reportedly declined to provide a lifeline to keep it going until the 2023 winter season.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October after the combined effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures, and a poor ski season left it $45m in debt.

The voluntary administrators needed $9m to survive until the ski season opened. They had put together a $4m rescue package, from the Government and ANZ, but that money was due to run out by Christmas.

Voluntary administrator John Fisk held a public meeting in Ohakune on Wednesday night, and said Monday’s Cabinet meeting advised there was no more money available, according to a Facebook post by Owhango Community Board member Murray Wilson.

Sam Clarkson​, founder of the Save Mt Ruapehu Skifields Group, said the Cabinet decision not to inject more funding was baffling.

“That leaves us with only one option now, that's liquidation.”

Either way, taxpayer money would be needed but the most expensive option was liquidation, Clarkson said.

Fisk was contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for MBIE said the Crown extended bridging finance of $2m in a ‘one-off’ loan, which was matched by ANZ.

That was to provide sufficient working capital to retain the RAL management team while a potential resolution was being negotiated.

“Issues remain challenging, and Government is continuing to consider the situation.

“There is no further update at this stage.”

The cost to the Crown to remove the ski field infrastructure from Mt Ruapehu and return the area, in a National Park, to its natural state was estimated at up to $100m. There would also be revenue loss for local businesses.

“The taxpayer has two choices here, pay up about $10m or $15m to rescue RAL or pay $100m to slaughter the Central North Island economy, and Cabinet has given no reason why,” Clarkson said.

“It's just fiscal madness.”

Last month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment asked the administrators to survey RAL’s 14,500 life pass holders to see if they would financially support a new entity to operate the ski fields.

A further $10m to $15m was needed to set up the new entity.

Clarkson said administrators needed to hold a watershed meeting before December 16.

“We only really have one choice, which is to vote to liquidate.”

RAL was the largest employer in the region, with up to 700 workers at the season’s peak.

The ski fields also supported a $100m estimated annual economic benefit to the region, and a further 880 jobs.