Anxiety as Ruapehu District faces one of NZ's biggest tourism-related failures

There would be $100 million lost in economic benefit to the region each year if Ruapehu Alpine Lifts liquidates.

The Cabinet’s refusal to provide funding beyond December for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts could result in “arguably the largest tourism related failure in New Zealand history”, the company’s voluntary administrators say.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October carrying $45 million in debt after the combined effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures, and poor snow at Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields.

The administrators needed $9m to get through until the start of the 2023 ski season.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and ANZ have stumped up $4.5m, which runs out by the end of this month.

The Cabinet’s decision on November 28 not to provide further funding meant there were currently no other options and liquidation was a strong possibility, administrator John Fisk told a meeting in Ohakune on Wednesday.

“The community impact would be severe – arguably the largest tourism related failure in New Zealand history impacting one of the poorest regions in New Zealand that supports an estimated 1580 jobs both directly and indirectly.”

Administrators were back to the drawing board on coming up with a plan for creditors. Hibernation next year was not an attractive option for anyone, he said.

In a liquidation, selling the company’s assets would not create enough cash to pay secured creditors. The Crown would have to foot the estimated $100m bill to remove assets and remediate the area on Mt Ruapehu, a National park, which could take decades, he said.

There would also be $100m lost in economic benefit to the region each year.

Ohakune clothing designer and retailer Janelle Hinch​, who was also a district councillor, said losing the ski fields would tear the town apart.

“There is no business in our town that is not affected by the decision to close Tūroa if that happened.”

The community had “really positive, resilient, brilliant business owners who are incredible at diversifying and pivoting when they need to,” but a lot of the businesses such as ski hire would struggle to adapt.

“We wouldn't have a New World, we wouldn't have a chemist. Our town will be cut off at the knees if that ski field goes down,” she said.

Non-tourism specific industries such as retail, transport, and manufacturing all relied on tourism to survive.

“When you look at things like construction, we've got a new subdivision of 80-plus homes being built and 90% of them are holiday homes, people coming here to go skiing.”

The spike in earnings over July and August kept local businesses going for the rest of the year.

“We just need a couple more years to get the to get the backup plan in place before we can lose that ski field.”

Nick Perry/AP Losing the ski fields would tear Ohakune apart, says local business owner Janelle Hinch.

Ruapehu District mayor Weston Kirton said people were anxious about the looming deadline and the prospect of RAL liquidating, which would be a “huge hit”.

Losing the ski fields would affect everything from real estate, to businesses to infrastructure, to schools, he said.

“It's a spiral effect to the economy and no matter what you put in place in the medium term, it won't ease the pain of losing that [$100m economic benefit] year in year out.”

He wanted the Government to listen to the community, and take into consideration the downstream effects.

Following the Mt Ruapehu eruptions in the mid-1990s, the region had diversified away from the volcano, including building cycle trails which were now a significant contributor to the economy.

“But it won't replace the decades and generations of skiing in this area, and this is a go-to place in North Island for obvious reasons.

“There's an expectation from people from further afield, like Auckland, to come to our ski fields year in year out. And if that wasn't to happen in the future it would be a huge blow to not only our region, but the rest of the country as well.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Ruapehu District mayor Weston Kirton wants the Government to listen to take into consideration the “huge hit” to the community.

Sam Clarkson, one of two life pass holders on the creditors’ committee, said the cost of not saving RAL was 10 times greater than the cost of saving it.

“So even if you hate skiers, it's still a bargain,” he said.

“They don't even have to care about looking after skiers. They just have to think about looking after taxpayers’ funds, and liquidating is an absolute travesty for taxpayer funds.”

A crowdfunding proposal was being worked on, but it took time and time was running out, he said.

A survey of 14,500 life pass holders secured indications of a $25.9m in further funding from them, but Fisk said it was unrealistic to raise those funds from them in the time the administrators had available.

People asking why the Government should bail out “rich entitled ski wankers” were missing the point, he said.

“One of the things about rich people, what you actually want to do if you don't like them is to get their money off them.

“The way to do that is to offer them an attraction that gets them out of Auckland and into the districts spreading their money far and wide.”

The Government might be concerned it would need to keep pouring money into the ski field operator, judging by the losses in the past.

“That's a very valid question,” Clarkson said. “And that's where we need to change the way things were done.”