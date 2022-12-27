The single electricity line that powers Queenstown and threatens to cripple it

Queenstown is highly vulnerable to major blackouts and power disruptions as there is only one transmission line connecting it to the main grid. The line travels 40km from Cromwell, across the remote Nevis Valley into Queenstown.

It all comes down to a single row of pylons carrying lines 40km from Cromwell through the rugged and remote Nevis Valley.

Tourism hotspot Queenstown is reliant on the power coming from these lines – and there are fears the town faces a future of major blackouts and increasing power cuts as electricity providers fail to provide solutions.

Many users fear the vulnerability of the single row of pylons to earthquake or weather events means blackouts could become a future necessity.

Others are concerned with capacity constraints. Winter 2022 had several major power cuts that affected Coronet Peak ski field and vast areas of the Wakatipu Basin.

The power providers say they are working together on solutions, but consumers would have to meet the costs of any big ticket items.

Electricity industry veteran Murray Popenhagen​ said the situation was becoming critical.

“The whole Wakatipu Basin is extremely vulnerable to a major black out that could equate to the Auckland power disaster.”

RNZ The Detail looks at our electricity market; why some say the current structure needs to go; and why there are big profits to be made in power (first published in October, 2021).

In the event of the often-touted overdue Alpine Fault earthquake the area could be out of power for weeks, he said.

Such an event would likely see all road access to Queenstown destroyed and the airport unusable, stranding thousands of tourists in the town.

Everyone would be reliant on small-scale back-up localised power generation for major essential services such as hospitals and sewerage.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said Queenstown’s power problems were the top of his list of concerns when he took office.

New Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers said the concern was the top item on his list during his first meeting with the Otago Regional Council.

The implications of a single, large-scale blackout include potential damage to Queenstown as a safe tourism destination, he said.

He points to the example of Christchurch, still working to re-establish its tourism industry more than 10 years after the 2011 earthquakes.

“It’s a long-term risk with consequences for 20 to 30 years,” he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Coronet Peak was hit by three power cuts in three weeks during winter 2022.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson is concerned about Queenstown’s reputation.

Ski fields are big power users, responsible for about 11% of usage in the Wakatipu Basin during winter.

This year, Coronet Peak had three power cuts in three weeks. It can generate enough electricity to power the base building and get people off chairlifts, he said.

“If you have ongoing power failure, it damages the reputation of the resort nationally and internationally. We want people coming here and having a good experience.”

Those same power cuts and a fourth one affected 2300 Arrowtown, Dalefield and Arthurs Point residents, including Melissa Jenner, who organised a community discussion with supplier Aurora Energy.

“It was the middle of winter. There was no notice. It also impacted wi-fi for some reason. Everything collapsed,” she said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown resident Melissa Jenner organised a community meeting with Aurora Energy after unexpectedly losing power at her Arthurs Point home four times during winter.

Residents were waking at 6am in zero degrees with no heating, no hot water and no idea how long it would last.

“I run a home business. I was cancelling client meetings, rushing across town in my car to have a shower at friends. For a start I couldn’t even get my garage door open because it’s electric.”

Aurora says there were several reasons for the outages including defective equipment, weather, and vegetation but its own documentation show the causes of half of all unplanned power outages in the region over the past five years are unknown.

The company says it has addressed the defective equipment and is planning circuit breakers to minimise the area affected by outages from the Arrowtown and Fernhill substations.

A new 33kV cable feed is also being installed from Frankton to Arrowtown/Dalefield to meet peak demand and improve security of supply, the company says.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Aurora Energy is responsible for delivering electricity from the Frankton substation to 90% of Wakatipu Basin customers.

Aurora Energy is responsible for distributing about 90% of the power to households and businesses from Gibbston to Glenorchy, with PowerNet responsible for the remaining 10%.

Transpower owns the 40km long, double circuit 110kV transmission line that connects the area to the main grid and run from Cromwell to Frankton across the Nevis Valley.

The three companies say they are working together to come up with solutions to Queenstown’s power crisis and more information will be available in early 2023.

With Queenstown’s average daily population, including visitors and residents, expected to grow from 44,000 to 63,000 by 2031, the problems are pressing.

Karl Argyle/Stuff The Frankton substation that supplies Queenstown is operating at capacity and nearing the end of its design life.

Transpower’s 2022 Transmission Planning Report indicates that peak demand at the Frankton substation is expected to increase 46% from 2022 to 2037 and the company says it is working to ensure demand does not exceed capacity.

General manager of grid development John Clarke said several options are being worked through to ensure a reliable and cost-effective electricity supply over the next decade.

They include larger replacement transformers at Frankton, increasing capacity on existing lines to Frankton, replacing wires on existing lines with larger wires, new grid transmissions lines.

The last major lines upgrade was in the 1990s.

Aurora and PowerNet have options they are considering such as new distribution from Cardrona or Kingston or reducing peak demand through use of distributed energy resources such as batteries within the local community.

Supplied/Stuff The Nevis Valley is considered an outstanding natural landscape making it difficult to get planning permission to install new infrastructure.

However, these fixes would have to take place across hundreds of hectares of sensitive land designated as Outstanding Natural Landscape and would involve negotiating a complex regulatory system.

They would likely come with multi-million dollar price tags and the price would be recovered from consumers by Aurora Energy and PowerNet, Clarke said.

Aurora Energy has already pushed through price increases for its customers in the district as it looks to spend $563 million on deferred maintenance on its lines and assets.

General manager of asset management and planning Glenn Coates did not provide specifics of the company’s future plans but repeated the cost ultimately would be paid by local consumers.

The company came under fire this year with its power outages. It’s Asset Management Plan showed that Queenstown customers had an average of 352 minutes of outages in 2022, 217 of them unplanned.

Coates said that was not expected to continue into 2023 but the company has sought and had approved from the Commerce Commission a shift in its permitted level of outages.

Between 2016 and 2020 it could be penalised for average power outages from around 70 minutes. Now it can get away with about 120 minutes.

PowerNet said the resilience of the single transmission supply line into the Wakatipu Basin in the event of a major earthquake was a concern.

TRANSPOWER/Stuff National grid company Transpower's South Island transmission network, showing the 110,000-volt lines running from Cromwell to Frankton.

An upgrade of existing lines is planned and will address the capacity into the area, the company said.

“However, the resilience will remain at the current level (having a single line structure),” it said.

Clarke said the Cromwell-Frankton line has been in service for more than 45 years, but is in good condition and well maintained, partly due to the dry inland Central Otago conditions.

If one or more towers were lost along the line it could take up to seven days to restore some supply, he said.

Over 20 years there have been eight outages due to problems with the transmission line, mostly less than 10 minutes but one of 70 minutes in 2010, he said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen is looking forward to hearing electricity provider plans to ensure power supply capacity increases with demand.

Council chief executive Mike Theelen is keen to hear the plans of the three companies and was awaiting a meeting date.

He believed the companies were seriously looking at options, and that a move to more local supply such as the ​​​​​​Wye Creek and Roaring Meg power stations and the future use of battery storage would provide more resilience for local communities.

However, demand would continue to increase and needed to be addressed, he said.

Nationally the country is moving to more electrification and locally Queenstown has booming population growth, a developing ski industry and projects such as electric gondolas being planned.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown power users pay more for their electricity than those in big centres as the town is not directly fed from the national grid.

Paying for an increased supply is the biggest concern and Theelen said the current model was inequitable.

Major cities like Dunedin or Christchurch are fed directly by the core grid so don’t have the additional costs of transmission lines and assets smaller centres such as Queenstown face.

“There’s work going on at a national level about how TransPower might choose to reprice some of the models, and we’re hoping to learn more about that when we meet with them,” he said.