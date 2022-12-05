Westpac cuts reward rate for some credit and debit card customers

The changes will take effect from February 1.

Westpac is introducing a tiered rate for rewards earned on credit card spending by customers.

From February, people will earn fewer Airpoints and hotpoints on credit cards. The rate reduces further for customers who spend above a certain amount each month, ranging from $3500 to $15,000.

For example, customers with a hotpoints Platinum Mastercard who spend up to $7000 a month get 1.5 hotpoints for every $1 spent, while people who spend more than $7000 a month get one hotpoint for every $1 spent.

The bank told customers that new legislation required it to reduce some of the fees it charged retailers and other businesses for accepting credit and debit card payments.

“These fees help to pay for your hotpoints credit card rewards, which is why we are changing how you earn hotpoints.”

ANZ and Kiwibank have already rejigged their credit card rewards, although a customer outcry prompted ASB to ditch its plan to downgrade its rewards.

Westpac NZ chief product officer Kerry Conway​ said the changes will take effect from February 1.

Parliament TV David Clark, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, explains in May why the Government moved to cap the merchant fees retailers have to pay to accept credit card payments.

“We know our customers really value their rewards, so we have worked hard to make sure our programmes continue to offer good value,” Conway said.

“The tiered system works well overseas, and we’ve tested the idea successfully with our customers.”

A customer with a Westpac Airpoints Mastercard currently earns 1 Airpoints Dollar for every $130 spent on eligible purchases up to a cap of $60,000.

Under the revised programme, they will earn 1 Airpoints Dollar for every $150 spent for the first $3500 of eligible purchases in a month.

For any eligible spending over $3500, they will earn 1 Airpoints Dollar for every $300 spent.

Conway said income from the interchange fees had fallen as a result of the cap, but the reward changes would not recoup the cost.

“Instead, most of the cost of this change is being absorbed by Westpac,” she said.

Existing reward earn rates would stay locked in until the end of January 2023.

The Westpac Airpoints Debit Mastercard earn rate will also change from February 1, but was not moving to a tiered system, she said.