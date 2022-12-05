Peter Thiel wants water at Wānaka site, despite luxury lodge plan rejection

Entrepreneur Peter Thiel is proceeding with plans to build in Wānaka, despite getting rejected by council commissioners and an appeal heading to the Environment Court.

Billionaire Peter Thiel wants to get water to his high-end Wānaka property, despite not being allowed to build a home on the site.

Queenstown Lakes District Council commissioners rejected plans by Thiel’s company Second Star Ltd to build a luxury lodge on a 193-hectare block at Damper Bay.

It sits on Wānaka’s “millionaire’s row” – a 20km lakefront stretch of land that is considered dotted with the boltholes of milionaires and billionaires.

Designed by Tokyo Olympic Stadium, architect Kengo Kuma and Associates, the lodge was to include 10 bedrooms, a separate owner’s pod, a meditation pod, library, theatre lounge and spa rooms.

Alden Williams/Stuff Thiel’s land at Damper Bay, near Wānaka.

Commissioners were shocked at how visible it would be and rejected the plans as they would have “significant adverse landscape and visual effects” on the environment.

Thiel appealed the decision to the Environment Court, and the parties were now in informal discussions to decide whether to move into mediation or proceed to a hearing, a court spokesperson said.

In the meantime his company has applied to connect a water supply from Lake Wānaka.

Construction would require an underground easement over the Damper Bay Lakeside Recreation Reserve.

The Wānaka Community Board is set to consider the proposal on Thursday.

Supplied Thiel's proposed Wānaka guest lodge has been designed by Tokyo Olympic Stadium architect Kengo Kuma and Associates. (Artist’s impression)

A report to the board recommends the water proposal be approved as it would involve only minor disruptions to the reserve over about one week.

The report includes several conditions including that cycle access around the Glendhu Bay Track is maintained during the construction period and that any other necessary resource consents, including those for earthworks, are obtained before the work begins.

Thiel made his fortune as a co-founder of PayPal and early investor in Facebook.

In 2017, it was revealed Thiel was a New Zealand citizen, as he did not need to follow rules for the sale of sensitive land to foreign buyers when he purchased the Damper Bay property for $13.5m in 2015.

His citizenship was controversial because it required a special grant by the minister of internal affairs at the time, Nathan Guy. This was because Thiel did not meet two statutory requirements to become a citizen – a history of residing in New Zealand and an intent to reside there in future.