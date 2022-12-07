Here's where tourists are returning fastest

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to come to New Zealand this summer.

Overseas visitors are spending more time and money in New Zealand, with tourist spending now at pre-Covid levels in Auckland, Wellington and Waikato, and Canterbury not too far behind.

Most international tourism businesses were feeling encouraged by the rate of return by international visitors since all the border travel restrictions were lifted, said Lynda Keene​, chief executive of the Tourism Export Council.

“There is a bit of bounce back in the stride of business owners knowing that the pipeline of visitors returning is looking better than expected despite workforce shortages which they are all actively trying to remedy,” she said.

In October, international tourist electronic card spending hit $78 million in the Auckland region for the first time since February 2020, just 1% below its level in October 2019.

In the Wellington region, spending hit $19.9m in October, matching October 2019; in Canterbury it fell 11% to $27.7m; and in Waikato it matched its 2019 level at $14.8m.

Otago saw spending fall 14% to $38.8m, was well down on a peak just two months earlier of $60.6m.

Sharp growth over the three months between July and October illustrated how quickly tourists were returning, with spending up 43% for Auckland and Canterbury, up 35% for Wellington, and up 44% for Waikato. Otago saw a 31% fall.

Supplied Overseas tourists are staying longer, says Tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene.

Keene said communities along the West Coast, in the Mackenzie District, Te Anau/Fiordland, Kaikōura and Queenstown Lakes would be seeing direct benefit from the return of international visitors. The organisation expected more than 2 million overseas visitors this summer season.

But some parts of the industry were still missing out. Inbound tour operators and hotels reliant on tourists from countries requiring visitor visas were affected by slow visitor visa processing times, she said.

Numerous group tours and client files had been cancelled, because visitors could keep changing their itinerary dates when advised their visas were ‘still being processed.’

“This has been difficult for those trying to rebuild their business,” she said.

Post-Covid, overseas tourists were staying longer because they had been able to save up for several years.

Looking ahead, booking trends were good for the 2023-2024 season, although factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war and cost of living struggles overseas could hurt the country’s international tourism recovery, she said.

Terry Thompson​, owner of the Avon City Motel in Christchurch, said forward bookings were very strong until the end of January, and other motels in the city were also busy.

He had bookings from a lot of Australians, as well as Americans, Britons and Canadians, on top of domestic bookings.

Visiting family was the main reason for coming here, but people were frustrated and just wanted to get out and travel again, he said.

International visitor numbers had recovered to about 40% of his guests, compared with an even split pre-Covid.

“I'm very optimistic as long as we have no hiccups,” Thompson said. “The forward bookings are busier than this time in 2019, so I can’t complain. I think it's quite exciting.”

Supplied Trips and Tramps co-owner Kate Norris says the business can’t keep up with demand.

Kate Norris, co-owner of outdoor tourism business Fiordland Trips and Tramps, was also very busy.

“We're actually unable to keep up with demand, we're having record months of operation ever.”

There had been a very strong return of the American market. A lot of American tourists were choosing to do private or small group travel, and were benefiting from a strong US dollar.

Australians were also venturing out.

“Both those markets are our traditional markets, and some of them have been waiting for two or three years to get here, so they finally made it,” she said.

“People are definitely wanting the smaller groups, and the more authentic experiences. I think people have slowed down a little bit.”

Tourists were wanting to make a connection with other people and meet the locals, something Norris also noticed when the borders were still shut, and their only customers were Kiwis.

Norris and her husband, and co-owner, Steve were very involved in the business and had good local staff who remained through Covid, which helped them get up to speed quickly to take advantage of the demand.

“But it still brings its own challenges,” she said.

“We're still living with Covid in the community, and sickness and the well-being of our guests and our staff.”