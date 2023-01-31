10,000m of tunnels to be drilled to confirm viability of goldmine site

Reefton is an up-and-coming town making steps to move on from mining booms of the past, to embrace adventure tourism, a gin distillery among other things. (Video first published February 2020)

Ten thousand metres of new tunnels will be drilled at a goldmine on the West Coast as the company behind it explores whether it can viably produce 700,000 ounces of gold from the site.

Federation Mining has been working on the Snowy River Gold Mine​ near Reefton since September 2020.

The site, at the abandoned township of Waiuta, was mined successfully from 1908 until the shaft collapsed in 1951. Federation Mining has already drilled two new 3.3km tunnels from private land into the historic workings.

Vice president Simon Delander said Federation Mining would start drilling into the gold ore body in March, and begin ore development on the Birthday Reef in July.

Supplied Federation Mining has applied for consent to process its gold onsite at its Snowy River Mine near Reefton.

Federation Mining received a $15 million loan from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund and funding from AustralianSuper and expected to produce an estimated 700,000 ounces of gold at Snowy River.

It has also been granted resource consents from the Buller District Council and the West Coast Regional Council to build a processing plant and a water treatment plant, and to increase the size of its stack of waste rock.

Gaining the consents was described by Federation Mining as a “significant milestone” for the company, which would move towards production in late 2024.

Delander said the company had met affected parties to the application, including the Department of Conservation and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae, and would continue to hold meetings every six months to discuss topics including environmental monitoring results.

Supplied Federation Mining has been working on the mine since September 2020.

The company would pay a bond that would remain in place for 30 years after the mine closed for water monitoring and managment, he said.

Delander said the company had now signed a contract with New Zealand-based company Alton Drilling Ltd to drill up to 10,000m of underground tunnelling into the Birthday reef below the former Blackwater mine using two electric drill rigs on a double shift basis.

Alton Drilling had already done some surface and underground drilling at Snowy River in the early stages of the development and would also help dewater the Blackwater mine.

Delander said Federation Mining employed more than 40 people and had spent $40m so far.

Supplied More than 3.3km of tunnels have been drilled at the mine so far.

Its crews were also on track to complete two 8400m access tunnels by early 2023.

The company had planted more than 10,000 plants in its water treatment ponds in preparation for future production.

The company held regular meetings with the Reefton community and safety exercises with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Mines Rescue, Delander said.

Supplied The mine currently employs 47 staff, including contractors, and will employ up to 100 if production goes ahead.

It had committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Delander previously said the processing plant, if approved, would process 300,000 tonnes every year for 10 years. It would take nine months to build at a cost of $50m.

The company would employ 100 people over the 10 years, he said.