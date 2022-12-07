Uber driver backpay claims could reach millions of dollars, First Union says

Uber has previously said it would try to appeal the Employment Court judgment.

Uber could be presented with a bill in the millions of dollars if drivers’ backpay claims lodged with the Employment Relations Authority are successful, First Union says.

In October, four Uber drivers in New Zealand won an Employment Court case ruling they were employees of the global ride sharing provider and not contractors.

First Union lodged a number of backpay claims with the ERA on Tuesday​ on behalf of other drivers, and said it would submit more claims over the coming months.

Anita Rosentreter​, First Union spokesperson, said hundreds of Uber drivers had joined the union since the court judgment, and pursuing backpay together was one of their first collective actions.

The union had estimated what the four drivers in the court case were owed, and used that as a basis to determine what other drivers might claim. The sums ranged from several thousand dollars to $115,000.

“There are definitely drivers out there who probably haven't joined the union yet, who would be entitled to some really, really big figures,” Rosentreter said.

“It's based on how much they've driven and for how long they've driven. So the driver who's entitled to the $115,000, he's been driving full time for a number of years.”

The UK's highest court also ruled last year that Uber drivers should be entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay.

It was hard to say how much the claims might total, “but I'd say it would be in the millions,” she said.

Uber was approached for comment. The company has previously said it would try to appeal the judgment.

The court found that as employees, the drivers were entitled to the rights and protections under New Zealand employment law, including the minimum wage, holiday pay, sick leave, and the right to unionise and collectively bargain.

The judgment applied only to the four drivers, represented by First Union and E Tū union, but the court acknowledged it might have broader impact.

Rosentreter said Uber was obliged to provide wage and time records for the drivers.

“What we learned through the employment court process recently was that they keep excellent detailed records, because, of course, the app is tracking everything that happens.

“It's actually a bit more straightforward than you might expect it to be.”

The main complication was public holidays because it was not clear at this stage exactly which holidays people had worked over the years.

Victoria University law professor Gordon Anderson​ said if the drivers were employees, they were entitled to minimum wages and other protections under the law.

“Having got that decision in their favour, the people who represent Uber drivers will be looking to capitalise on it by trying to gain what essentially will be a lot of back pay and holiday pay and things, which is exactly what you'd expect them to do.”

An appeal would slow the process down, but Uber had to be given leave to appeal the decision first.

Anderson said the Uber decision was fairly mainstream, considering previous New Zealand law, and was within the boundaries of earlier decisions.

However, given the importance of the issue, it was possible Uber could get leave to go to the Court of Appeal.

While the judgment was just about four particular drivers, it set an important precedent for others who wanted to bring a similar case.