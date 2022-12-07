Relief as Government agrees extra $6m to keep Ruapehu Alpine Lifts afloat

The Government has agreed to fund an extra $6 million in bridging finance for Ruapehu Alpine LIfts.

The Government has decided to provide a further $6 million in bridging funding to help stave off liquidation of Ruapehu Alpine LIfts.

The operator of Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields needed $9m to survive until the 2023 ski season begins, but had only received $4.5m from the Crown and ANZ which was expected to run out at the end of December.

Ruapehu Alpine LIfts voluntary administrator John Fisk said he was “delighted” about the extra funding.

The company could now proceed with a season pass campaign in February to raise further capital, a plan which had to be put on hold until more funding was found.

“It's given us the time that we were asking for, to be able to get to come up with a plan and a solution that's going to be viable and sustainable in the long term,” Fisk said.

“That means that we don't need to hold the watershed meeting and consider liquidation before Christmas, which is great news, and I'm sure that staff at RAL are relieved to hear the news as well.

“It doesn't mean that we're completely out of the woods. There's obviously a lot of work that still needs to be done, and we still need to just clarify exactly what is going to be done over the next few months as well.

“But the important thing is it gives us time.”

It also meant the Sky Waka could also open for sightseeing during the Christmas period.

Stuart Nash, Minister for Economic and Regional Development, said the Government would advance the additional $6m to allow time for MBIE, through its Kanoa-RDU unit to support the development of an alternative commercial solution.

Visitors return to Ruapehu, but where is the snow? (This video was first published on Stuff on August 7 2022.)

“Following discussions with affected stakeholders, including other creditors and iwi, it has become clear that more time is needed to further explore our options to avoid liquidation. This additional funding will allow this to occur,” Nash said on Wednesday.

“This comes following the survey of Life Pass Holders, which indicated some support, but fell short of the funding required to support a new entity to operate the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, which means more time is required to secure funding for a new entity.”

Last month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment asked the administrators to survey RAL’s 14,500 life pass holders to see if they would financially support a new entity to operate the ski fields.

A further $10m to $15m was needed to set up the new entity.

Nash said the $6m, on top of $2m already provided by the Crown, would enable alternative solutions to be developed and provide sufficient working capital to retain the RAL management team while a potential resolution was negotiated.

“By providing this bridging finance we will be able to maintain staff who are critical to the maintenance of the assets on the mountain, and enable it to operate next winter.

“We are fully invested in exploring all options as we recognise the significant detrimental impact on the both the economies and wellbeing of local communities especially Ohakune.

“Any decision regarding the future of operations on Mt Ruapehu needs to be considered and robust, but also realistic about the ongoing cost of such operations.”

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October after the combined effects of Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures, and a poor ski season left it $45m in debt.

Fisk told a public meeting in Ohakune last week that liquidation was a strong possibility without extra funding.

The community impact of liquidation would be severe, with the loss of an estimated $100m in annual economic benefits and impact on 1580 jobs in one of the poorest regions in New Zealand.

In addition, the cost to the Crown to remove the ski field infrastructure from Mt Ruapehu and return the area, in a National Park, to its natural state was estimated at up to $100m.

The administrators have until May to hold a watershed meeting to put a plan to creditors.