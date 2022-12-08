Overseas airlines ask what's going on in NZ after jet fuel contamination

The rationing of jet fuel supplies was expected to continue until December 18.

International carriers are raising questions about New Zealand, with airlines’ normal jet fuel allocation cut to 75% after a recent shipment was contaminated.

Kiwis have been warned to have patience while airlines try to come up with solutions, with rationing of fuel affecting both domestic and international flights leading up to Christmas.

The rationing of jet fuel supplies was expected to continue until December 18, following the arrival of the next shipment on December 12.

Cath O’Brien, executive director of Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz), said she had already been asked by international airlines how it happened, what the country’s fuel supply contingency was, and whether it was likely to happen again.

“Certainly this makes us more difficult to operate to and more expensive to operate to, and so that's not a great thing when New Zealand as a country is currently capacity constrained for international airlines,” she said.

“We have fewer international airlines operating here than they used to, and we very badly need more to come, because then we'll have more seats in the market and pricing will be cheaper, and it'll be better for everybody.”

Airlines would try to avoid cancelling flights, and were working urgently on solutions including “tankering”, or filling up to capacity in short-haul ports such as Australia to help with onward flights.

On Wednesday afternoon, fuel companies told customers that Auckland was operating at “black” settings, and fuel is restricted to 75% of allocation.

“So airlines are now figuring out how to deliver operations within 75% of usual fuel supply. That is a bit tricky, and takes a little time to do,” O’Brien said.

Long-haul flights were already very heavy and did not have space in their tanks to carry more fuel than they needed for the journey.

Airlines flying long-haul destinations would probably look do a “tech stop” en route to refuel. However, that required regulatory approval, finding a landing slot and ground handling staff, and flying in new crew if the stop pushed crew onboard over the planned hours of work.

It also meant inconvenience to customers, who faced a longer journey and a delayed arrival time, and extra costs for the airline that could not be recovered on tickets that had already been sold.

“Airlines will probably make these sorts of decisions of as we go all the way through the period, not just today,” O’Brien said.

The scheduled delivery for December 12 would not fill the supply gap left by the fuel that could not be used.

“I would look to Z energy and other suppliers to let us know what they intend to do about that supply gap, because I'm concerned that potentially restrictions would then continue beyond December 18,” she said.

Auckland Airport said the move to temporary rationing of jet fuel was concerning for customers, particularly during the busiest travel period of the year.

Air New Zealand was not making any changes to its current schedule at this stage, but chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline was working with suppliers to understand the issue.

Fuel suppliers BP, Mobil and Z were working individually with their customers to determine the level of rationing in place.

The contaminated fuel had an increased level of conductivity. Fuel conductivity was kept above a certain level, so it could be handled safely, but the batch was above international jet specification regulations, a Z Energy spokesperson said.

“We can confirm this fuel will not be dumped. The intention is it will either be reprocessed or blended with stocks overseas,” the spokesperson said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The problem was only about jet fuel available at Auckland Airport, Energy Minister Megan Woods said.

New Zealand's reliance on imported fuel was not uncommon, with Australia almost totally an import market as well, O’Brien said.

In November, Energy Minister Megan Woods said the country would increase its onshore fuel stocks by 2024, including minimum levels of about 24 days’ worth of jet fuel.

Woods said on Wednesday that the Government had been in communication with fuel companies and jet fuel customers, seeking reassurance that everything that could be done was being done.

“My understanding is that as much as could be blended has been blended while retaining the integrity of jet fuel stocks in New Zealand.”

The problem was only about jet fuel available at Auckland Airport, she said, while other airports remained unchanged.

The 75% allocation was “orders of magnitude” away from the 30% allocation in 2017 when a fuel pipeline leak between Marsden Point and Auckland led to more than 100 cancelled flights.

Woods said she had been assured by the fuel companies and airlines that there would not be major disruptions to passenger services.

The Maritime Union said if New Zealand still had its own refinery and tankers, it would have the ability to reprocess off specification fuel locally, cushioning the travelling public from supply shocks.