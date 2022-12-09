Contaminated jet fuel Q&A: What happened and can you still fly for Christmas?

Airlines will have to operate on 75% of their normal allocation until more jet fuel arrives.

The discovery of a contaminated shipment of jet fuel ahead of the peak summer travel season has sparked alarm, but also has a small silver lining.

Airlines are trying to find solutions, with rationing of fuel until December 18 likely to affect both domestic and international flights leading up to Christmas.

They will have to operate on 75% of their normal allocation, although that was an improvement on the catastrophe in 2017 when a fuel pipeline leak between Marsden Point and Auckland cut allocations to 30% and cancelled more than 100 flights.

It is an unwelcome hiccup for airlines, which are trying to get their systems up to speed as smoothly as possible to cope with soaring demand now that people can travel freely post-Covid.

What happened?

The contamination was noticed during unloading of a 25 million litre shipment of jet fuel which arrived at Marsden Point during the weekend.

As soon as the problem was spotted during testing, unloading stopped immediately. Unfortunately by that point about a third of the fuel had been discharged, a Z spokesperson said.

What was wrong with the fuel?

Z says the fuel was rejected because it had an increased level of conductivity.

Jet fuel is kept at a high level of conductivity so it is safe. It can get too low, which means it can hold a lot of static electrical charge and is more susceptible to ignite, so an activator or agent is put in to keep it higher.

What’s happening to the bad batch?

The contaminated fuel that was already unloaded has been blended out in existing jet fuel in New Zealand.

Z said what was left on the ship, roughly 16 million litres, was sent back to Australia to be reprocessed or blended in with existing jet fuel over there. Being a much larger country, Australia has greater scale to absorb the fuel.

Terry Collins​, AA principal policy advisor, said depending on the quantity of pollutant involved, if it is mixed in with good fuel it just gets lost amongst the large volume of usable product and has a minimal effect.

Who tested it?

Channel Infrastructure, formerly NZ Refining, provides the infrastructure at Marsden Point to berth ships, discharge and store the product owned by the fuel companies, and distribute it to Auckland and Northland.

Its fully owned subsidiary, IPL, is responsible for testing the product for quality before it leaves Marsden Point. Fuel that does not meet New Zealand fuel regulations will not be distributed along the fuel supply chain, Channel Infrastructure said.

Is it a ‘money-back guarantee’ situation for Z?

The fuel supplier is focusing on sorting out the problem in front of it. Once all its ducks are in a row, it will investigate exactly what happened.

AA’s Terry Collins said that like with consumer guarantees, if an item hasn’t met the specification of a contract, you send it back and get the money.

“Whoever sent it to us, we're going to get into negotiations about how we sort the payments here.”

Z’s lawyers will be poring over the contracts it has with its suppliers, and Z’s customers will also be examining their contracts with the fuel company.

How bad is the situation?

Stuart Smith​, National’s spokesperson for Energy and Resources, said​ that as of Tuesday night, New Zealand had only nine days of on-shore jet fuel stockholding, “and that supply will dwindle every time a plane is filled up”.

The next shipment is due on December 12, in four days’ time, and will be available on December 18.

On the plus side, this impacts fuel at Auckland Airport. On the minus side, 75% to 80% of New Zealand's jet fuel demand is normally required for Auckland Airport.

If this happened a year ago, rationing might not have been such a problem with the country’s border largely closed and domestic Covid travel restrictions in place.

Right now, passengers are raring to fly for the Christmas holidays, and airlines need to have their fuel supplies sorted before then.

At this stage, no cancellations are expected, and Air NZ says it has not had to make any changes to its schedules.

However, it will involve some juggling to keep within the reduced fuel allocations.

The optimist’s view

Collins said this is proof the processes worked, because the contaminated fuel did not flow into the system.

“You can't push start a plane when it stops in the air, so that's one of those areas where they really do look at the fuel quality.”

However, it would be a bigger problem if the next shipment turned up with the same contamination, he said.

Would Marsden Point have prevented this?

Critics of the closure say yes. Unions which fought the closure of the Marsden Point refinery said the current situation was a result of fuel companies thinking about profit, not fuel security.

Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Craig Harrison said if New Zealand still had its own refinery and tankers, it would be able to reprocess off spec fuel locally.

Channel Infrastructure, owned by oil companies BP, Mobil and Z Energy, stopped refining earlier this year after a strategic review.

Political party Social Credit said insufficient weight was given to the fact that New Zealand is a very small, isolated country and its vulnerability is significantly higher than most others.

The Government said the country was already reliant on fuel imports, and sourcing fuel from multiple refineries around the world would minimise risk.

From 2024, the Government will require minimum amounts of onshore fuel stocks, including 24 days worth of jet fuel.

National’s Smith said the Government should have sorted that out before Marsden Point closed.