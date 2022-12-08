Air New Zealand benefits from more passengers, lower jet fuel price

It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

Air New Zealand expects to see a big bump to its six-month earnings as Kiwis start to fly again, with a fall in jet fuel prices cutting one of its major costs.

First half earnings before tax and other significant items are expected to be in a range of $295 million to $325m, the airline said on Thursday.

That beat previous guidance in September of between $200m to $275m.

Air NZ had a “phenomenal” start to its financial year as it benefited from robust demand for travel while there were limited planes in the air, analysts said in October.

READ MORE:

* By the numbers: This is the final ever Boeing 747, the plane that revolutionised air travel

* Overseas airlines ask what's going on in NZ after jet fuel contamination

* Luxon and Ardern spotted not paying 'full' attention to Air NZ safety briefings: What are the rules?



Forsyth Barr said at the time that Air NZ could be heading for its fourth-highest first-half pre-tax profit in its entire history, one year on from its worst first-half underlying result.

Air NZ reported three years of losses after the Covid-19 pandemic closed international borders to travellers.

“Continued strong travel demand across the domestic and international networks, as well as a recent decline in jet fuel prices has accelerated the airline’s financial recovery,” Air NZ said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Supplied Air New Zealand expects to see a big bump to its six-month earnings as Kiwis start to fly again.

The updated range was based on current forward sales expectations and assumed an average jet fuel price of around US$127 per barrel. It also assumed Air NZ would fly about 75% of pre-Covid levels across its network this month.

”Ticket sales over the past two months have remained strong as New Zealanders continue to book travel overseas and at home, and as the majority of our remaining international destinations re-open for passenger travel.

”Fuel prices have also moderated in recent weeks, with current jet fuel prices of approximately US$102/bbl.”

A decline in fuel prices since Air NZ’s last update in September had added almost $20m to the airline’s guidance range, despite prices remaining about 20% higher than pre-Covid levels.

Higher prices as a result of lower capacity had also provided a boost.

“Air New Zealand is focussed on ensuring operational reliability while also adding capacity to alleviate this pressure,” the airline said.

Air NZ had hired more than 2200 employees since February, and two A321 neo aircraft had begun flying, adding an extra 200,000 seats a year on the domestic network.

The airline did not provide full-year guidance, warning that further fuel price volatility, a global recession, continued inflation and higher costs were among factors that could potentially slow its earnings and recovery.

Air NZ will report its first-half financial results in February. Its shares rose 3.9% to 79c on Thursday morning.