Subbies to get $2.9m, liquidators say more coming from failed Wellington firm

Subcontractors were locked out of the site of $125m Paddington residential development on Taranaki St when Armstrong Downes Commercial went into liquidation.

Subcontractors will get their full $2.89 million in retention payments from liquidated Wellington company Armstrong Downes Commercial, and a further $500,000 will be paid to unsecured creditors by Christmas.

The company’s total assets were still unknown, but included $535,628 in cash, and $234,911 in GST as of November 2. It owed $24.9m to unsecured creditors, according to the six-monthly liquidators’ report.

Since then, claims had risen to $30.4m from 203 unsecured creditors, and to $670,599 from eight secured creditors.

In June, unhappy creditors voted to replace original liquidators David Ruscoe​​ and Russell Moore​​ from Grant Thornton, and Auckland-based Waterstone was appointed.

Waterstone took legal action after interviewing senior staff and advisers including the company’s accountants, lawyers, finance manager and commercial manager.

It requested information about the previous liquidators’ time in office but had not yet received their time records or legal files.

“Based on our investigations, the liquidators considered there were claims against parties related to the company,” Waterstone said in the report.

STUFF Builders are back on site at a 150-townhouse development in central Wellington.

A confidential legal settlement was reached after claims were filed in the High Court against the parties.

“As liquidators, we took litigation, and we settled that litigation for a seven-figure sum,” said Damien Grant, Waterstone principal.

“As a result of the legal settlement that we've done, we're in a position to pay the retention creditors in full, so they'll be getting 100 cents on the dollar.”

Construction companies have to hold retentions, money held aside to guarantee a sub-contractor will fix defects, in trust so that they can be easily accessed if the company fails.

Grant said Armstrong Downes Commercial held the retentions exclusive of GST, which was standard industry practice but meant there had been a shortfall.

Waterstone was also planning to pay at least $500,000 to unsecured creditors, and expected to make a second payment next April of between $700,000 and $900,000.

There could be further payments to come, although that was not confirmed yet.

“We're pretty pleased,” he said.

“We're an Auckland-based firm, we weren't known to these tradies and these sub trades. So the creditors took a punt with us, and we think we've delivered an excellent result.”

Waterstone would continue to investigate the company, focusing on contracts where there were unresolved disputes or amounts owed at the time of liquidation.

It also expected to investigate the conduct of the previous liquidators “to ensure and gain comfort that their conduct was in accordance with their professional and statutory obligations during their time in office”, according to the report.

Waterstone noted that the original liquidators drew down fees of $331,341 during six weeks and incurred legal fees of $188,968.

The current liquidators drew down $135,428 in fees in about five months.

The company’s projects included a 150-townhouse development in central Wellington, The Paddington, and a 40-apartment project in central Lower Hutt.

The company was also involved with the redevelopment of Frank Kitts playground on the Wellington waterfront.

Armstrong Downes Commercial did not employ staff or own any assets, which were functions filled by related party companies.

The construction management company operated in the greater Wellington region, acting as the head contractor in a group of companies which took on medium to large scale residential and commercial projects.

On its last trading day on April 29, it was working on eight construction projects, two of which were suffering substantial losses as costs rose while the contracts were fixed price.

The company tried to restructure the contracts but failed, and shareholders decided to appoint liquidators.