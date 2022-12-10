The nasty surprise hidden in your fish this Christmas

Prawns, a festive favourite, are at high risk of slave labour, says Just Kai’s Heather Roberts.

Take care if seafood is on the menu on the 25th – prawns, salmon and other fish can be tainted by slavery even if they're from New Zealand.

Prawns, a festive favourite, were at high risk of containing slave labour, said Heather Roberts, founder of Just Kai, which researches slavery in our food products and how to avoid it​.

Slavery could be present at all stages of prawn production, from the fish feed through to shelling them ready for sale.

Roberts said prawns from Thai company Kingfisher, sold in New Zealand, were slave-free. The company owned its whole supply chain, making its own fish meal and peeling the prawns in-house, and had various steps of its process certified.

Salmon, also common on the Christmas dinner table, was often fed on fish caught and processed with slave labour, although the Regal and Southern Ocean brands used slave-free fish feed.

Roberts said she was impressed by Sealord’s commitment to human rights, and was confident its range was slave-free.

Stuart Yorston​, Sealord’s general manager of marketing and sustainability, said the company worked hard to ensure there were no slavery issues in its supply chain.

“At the core of Sealord’s vision is a principle of doing right by our whānau and the environment. Ultimately, we make the effort because it is the right thing to do,” Yorston said.

Over 95% of its products were produced within New Zealand and Australia where employment law and working conditions were well regulated.

Roberts said people had become more aware of slavery in chocolate, and companies knew people would not buy their products if they did not have some kind of certification label.

Fish did not have those labels, so consumers could not easily judge for themselves if the product was ethically produced.

“Forced labour is very common on fishing vessels, and both forced labour and child labour in fish processing, and it's a really hidden issue,” she said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Salmon, also common on the Christmas dinner table, is often fed on fish caught and processed with slave labour.

“Some tins of fish will say they're dolphin friendly, but there's no label you can see to know what's human friendly.”

Slavery on fishing vessels occurred mostly in the distant water fleet, which particularly targeted tuna and smaller fish for fish meal, which was used in pet food and also food for farmed fish.

Some vessels stayed out at sea for years at a time thanks to transshipment, which allowed supplies to be taken to the ship and fish to be unloaded.

“Some companies will not allow transshipping now, because obviously [crew] can be hugely vulnerable in that situation. You just can't leave,” Roberts said.

“And when it goes bad, it goes very bad.”

In 2011, a University of Auckland Business School study found disturbing levels of inhumane conditions and abuse among foreign charter fishing vessels operating in New Zealand's exclusive economic zone.

A law change in 2016 meant all vessels operating in New Zealand waters had to follow New Zealand law.

Roberts said there had not been recent studies into whether labour abuses were still occurring in New Zealand waters.

123RF Another problem area was the canning of fish, done offshore and away from local labour laws.

“For the moment, the distant water fleet from New Zealand is still mostly staffed by foreigners who are not that aware of New Zealand law and don't have good English.

“No-one knows for sure, but I'm still pretty sceptical of the distant water fleet in New Zealand.”

Another problem area was the canning of fish, done offshore and away from local labour laws. The widespread use of fish products in pet food was also an issue, with very long supply chains.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said this year that there are 50 million people worldwide in modern slavery, which had increased significantly in the past five years.

The ILO said there are “128,000 fishers who are trapped in forced labour aboard fishing vessels, often at deep sea, a workplace characterised by extreme isolation, hazardousness, and gaps in regulatory oversight”.

Roberts said the real number was likely to be vastly higher.

Just Kai, which created slave-free food guides including one for Easter as well as for Christmas, did not inspect the producers itself, but its research involved contacting companies and talking to experts.

Roberts said her interest in fish was sparked by Stuff Circuit’s 2018 investigation into tuna fishing.