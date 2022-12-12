NZ's annual net migration loss continues to shrink, Kiwis still fly the coop

For the year ended October 2022, 15,100 New Zealand citizens left.

New Zealand’s annual migration loss continues to shrink, although Kiwis are leaving faster than non-New Zealand citizens arrive.

The country had a net migration loss of 4100 in the year ended October, Stats NZ said on Monday, compared with recent October years which saw average net gains of 62,000 people.

The loss was smaller than the September year’s net loss of 7109 people. Net migration annual losses hit 16,000 or 17,000 for the first five months of this year, from January to May.

For the year ended October 2022, 15,100 New Zealand citizens left and 11,000 non-New Zealand citizens arrived.

“This is consistent with migration patterns before the Covid-19 pandemic, where New Zealand has usually had an annual net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens and an annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens,” Stats NZ said.

The country averaged a loss of 26,600 New Zealanders in the October years between 2002 and 2013.

Monthly tourist numbers continued to rise with the borders now open, jumping 10,400 from September to 161,600 in October.

The number of Australian visitors was up 85,700 on a year earlier, followed by tourists from the United States, up 13,600; from the United Kingdom, up 9400; and Germany, up 4300.