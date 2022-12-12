Jet fuel contamination sends American Airlines on detour to Christchurch

American Airlines is refuelling at Christchurch Airport this week as a result of a batch of contaminated jet fuel.

American Airlines is having to detour to refuel at Christchurch Airport following the recent arrival of a batch of contaminated jet fuel at Marsden Point.

The airline, which normally flies direct from Auckland to Dallas, was stopping at Christchurch on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed about midday on Monday, was on the ground for an hour and then gone.

The unusual stop was an arrangement between the airline and the fuel supplier, the spokesperson said.

American Airlines began flying to New Zealand in October, operating daily, non-stop flights between Auckland and its hub at Dallas Fort Worth in Texas. The flight took about 14 hours.

Following the discovery of a contaminated shipment of jet fuel ahead of the peak summer travel season, fuel was being rationed and airlines had their allocations cut to 75% of normal.

The next shipment of fuel was due on Monday but rationing was expected to continue until December 18.

Cath O’Brien​, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives (Barnz), said some airlines had to make schedule changes to keep services running, including technical stops to allow aircraft to refuel after leaving Auckland.

“These technical stops may mean that departure times have changed,” O’Brien said.

“Customers who are affected by these changes will be contacted by their airlines.

“We encourage travellers to read all airline communication carefully to make sure any changes are well understood.”

Airports, ground handlers and catering firms were working together to manage the problem. Cargo was being managed with minimum disruption.

Additional fuel shipments were now expected, O’Brien said.

Barnz would discuss management of fuel restrictions with the Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment in the case of any future disruptions, so the impact on passenger and cargo services was minimised.

The contamination was noticed during unloading of a 25 million litre shipment of jet fuel which arrived at Marsden Point.

As soon as the problem was spotted during testing, unloading stopped immediately. Unfortunately by that point about a third of the fuel had been discharged, a Z spokesperson said last week.

It was an unwelcome hiccup for airlines, which were trying to get their systems up to speed as smoothly as possible to cope with soaring demand now that people can travel freely post-Covid.

The contaminated fuel that was already unloaded has been blended out in existing jet fuel in New Zealand.

Z said the fuel left on the ship, roughly 16 million litres, was sent back to Australia to be reprocessed or blended in with existing jet fuel over there.