NZ's ZeroJet has big dreams for its electric inboard jet motors

ZeroJet aims to deliver more than 10,000 units in five years.

A company that originally created an “insane” electric motor for a surfboard has put its know-how into developing an electric inboard jet boat motor.

ZeroJet started in 2019 and, drawing on New Zealand’s pedigree in the marine industry and innovation, it has dreams of becoming the next Yamaha.

The company recently signed a deal with Highfield Boats, billed as the world's number one manufacturer of aluminium rigid inflatable boats and tenders. Highfield sold 11,000 boats last year, and recently ramped up its production capacity.

Initially, ZeroJet planned a small production run of 250 units for Highfield, for use on a range of smaller tenders beginning with the 2024 model.

But Bex Rempel​, ZeroJet chief executive, said the deal would drive sales and growth, as well as its development of a product for larger boats.

Looking ahead, ZeroJet aimed to deliver more than 10,000 units in five years. “We've got pretty huge goals of where we want to take the company.”

Rempel and Neil Mans, ZeroJet’s chief technical officer, started in Perth renting out two-stroke motorised surfboards to people and teaching them how to ride.

They came to New Zealand where Mans, an engineer, worked at Buckley Systems, and started developing their own electric version which would be less polluting.

They put a team together in 2015 and began work in earnest on building an electric jet board.

“Ours was pretty insane, it went 70 kilometres an hour, way too fast. It's like snowboarding on water, so if you come off at that speed it's like hitting concrete,” she said.

”Eventually, we went out and started talking to boat builders and realised there was not only much bigger commercial opportunity, but a chance to make a much bigger impact in the world. So we pivoted the business in 2019 to focusing purely on doing electric jet systems for boats.”

Taking one 20 horsepower four-stroke outboard off the water was the equivalent of taking 150 cars off the road, the company claimed.

The inboard jet motors could operate in shallow water unlike outboard motors, and were safer because there was no exposed propeller.

ZeroJet took a jet pump system and paired it with an electric motor, creating a more compact system than traditional combustion powered jets, she said. Aside from the battery, the system was developed in-house, and ZeroJet worked closely with boat builders to integrate the motor.

SUPPLIED ZeroJet started in 2019 and has dreams of becoming the next Yamaha, says chief executive Bex Rempel.

The company employed 30 people, doubling in size since last year, and was growing fast. Finding skilled labour had been a struggle last year, but the quality of applicants was improving. It had attracted staff from organisations such as Rocket Lab and Apple.

”We always want to keep research and development in New Zealand, such an amazing culture of creativity and doing things,” Rempel said.

“And also with our background of the America's Cup and the marine industry and the reputation that we have in New Zealand, it’s definitely the right place for us to be developing new technology.”

New Zealand's reputation as a place to create and sell tech innovation was growing.

“There's been a lot of recent other startups that have exited, and it's poured money back into the ecosystem,” Rempel said.

“I think it's also built confidence in investors to see that New Zealand is a place that you can build a global company that's high-tech.”

Shareholders included technology investor Movac, Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1, Icehouse Ventures, Australian early-stage investor Investible, and New Zealand Growth Capital Partners.