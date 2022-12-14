FMA alleges market manipulation in trading of Rua Bioscience shares

Rua Bioscience is not a party to the case filed in the High Court at Auckland.

A shareholder in listed medicinal cannabis company Rua Bioscience has been taken to court by the markets watchdog for alleged market manipulation of the shares.

It took five small orders by Auckland retail investor Kok Ding Cheng​ in 2020 to set off alarm bells, said the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

The FMA alleged the orders, through an ASB Securities broking account, were placed to increase the price or demand, or both, for Rua shares at a time when Cheng was a material shareholder in the company.

The orders lacked a genuine commercial purpose, the FMA said on Wednesday.

Rua was not a party to the case filed in the High Court at Auckland.

Margot Gatland​, FMA head of enforcement, said market manipulation meant investors could not trust prices or market activity to be genuine, and it undermined confidence in financial markets.

“We take cases of market manipulation seriously to ensure New Zealand’s markets reflect genuine supply and demand, in order to preserve their integrity and reputation” Gatland said.

“We considered Mr Cheng's conduct warranted a strong response to deter market manipulation.

“This case is an important reminder that trade-based market manipulation can occur when trading through online share brokerage accounts. Investors should be careful to understand their obligations when trading online.”

ASB Securities had reported potential concerns about the orders to the NZX’s regulatory agency NZ RegCo.

Gatland said ASB Securities was able to detect and refer the orders to NZ RegCo because it had good systems and controls in place.

NZ RegCo referred the conduct to the FMA. Gatland said the two organisations worked closely together to detect and respond to market manipulation.

The FMA claim contained five causes of action alleging contraventions of the trade-based market manipulation prohibitions in the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. It sought a declaration of contravention, a civil pecuniary penalty and costs.

The maximum fine for market manipulation was $500,000 for individuals or $2.5 million for companies, the FMA said.