Emirates joins Cathay Pacific and American Airlines in jet fuel disruption

Passengers on an Emirates flight to Dubai due to depart Auckland on Thursday will be stopping in Sydney to refuel.

Jet fuel shortages at Auckland Airport continue to cause disruption to international flights, with rationing expected to continue until Sunday.

Airlines’ normal jet fuel allocation has been cut to 75% after a recent shipment was contaminated.

The next scheduled shipment of jet fuel arrived at Marsden Point earlier this week, but was not expected to be available for customers until December 18.

Passengers on an Emirates flight to Dubai due to depart Auckland on Thursday evening were told they would be stopping in Sydney to refuel on the way.

“Due to a fuel shortage in Auckland, your upcoming flight EK449 on 15th Dec will now stop in Sydney to refuel,” Emirates texted customers.

The flight would leave Auckland Airport at 6.40pm and arrive in Dubai on December 16 at 5.25am, local time.

“You will remain on-board the aircraft during this time and no visa is required for applicable passport holders,” the airline said.

Emirates has only just resumed its non-stop flights between Auckland and Dubai on the A380 from December 1. The route, which has a scheduled flight time of 17 hours, 10 minutes, is one of the longest commercial flights in the world, and the longest route on the Emirates network.

American Airlines confirmed on Wednesday that it was adding fuel stops to its flight between Auckland and Dallas, a service that was meant to be non-stop, due to the temporary fuel supply limitation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make any additional adjustments as needed,” a spokesperson said.

American Airlines made its first fuelling pit stop at Christchurch Airport on Monday, and was on the ground for about an hour.

Further stops were expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a Christchurch Airport spokesperson said.

The unusual stop was an arrangement between the airline and the fuel supplier, the spokesperson said.

Cathay Pacific also had to make an extra stop on its flight from Auckland to Hong Kong. An airline spokesperson said on Monday that it would be making a technical stop at Brisbane for refuelling as fuel rationing was imposed out of Auckland Airport.

“We will continue to operate three flights per week between Auckland and Hong Kong as scheduled. We will work closely with local authorities and continue to monitor the situation.”

Airlines were hoping to avoid cancellations and cause minimal disruption to their schedules as they tried to find solutions to the jet fuel rationing.