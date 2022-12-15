Spark in discussions with TVNZ over Spark Sport

Spark is in discussions with TVNZ about a deal covering most of Spark Sport’s portfolio.

Spark is in talks with TVNZ about a potential “content partnering agreement” covering Spark Sport, the telco said on Thursday.

The company has not clarified whether the agreement could see it sell its Spark Sport service outright, or some or all of Spark Sport’s content rights, to the state-owned broadcaster.

But sources suggested a deal could see more of the sports events that Spark Sport has access to shown free-to-air by TVNZ.

In an announcement to the NZX, Spark said that the company had been “accelerating strategic partnership opportunities for Spark Sport to drive improved returns.

READ MORE:

* Spark may need to cut price of Spark Sport after losing EPL to Sky, says analyst

* More cricket on screen in Covid-19 lockdown as New Zealand Cricket and Spark Sport launch new partnership

* Sky TV axes guidance and suggests claiming refunds from sports bodies a balancing act



“In response to media reporting, Spark today confirmed it is in discussions with TVNZ regarding a potential content partnering agreement covering the majority of Spark Sport’s portfolio.

“Discussions are ongoing and incomplete, and Spark will keep the market updated in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations,” the company said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Former Spark chief executive Simon Moutter had hoped Spark Sport would attract a million paying subscribers.

The media speculation Spark referred to in its NZX release stated that Spark was close to an agreement that would see it sell Spark Sport to TVNZ.

However, Spark did not make clear in its disclosure to the NZX whether that was the case.

Spark and TVNZ declined further comment.

Spark Sport is a sports streaming service launched by former Spark chief executive Simon Moutter in 2019.

Moutter believed the service could attract a million paid subscribers and become a significant competitor to Sky TV.

However, there has long been speculation that it might prove only a temporary venture for Spark.

Speculation it could one day pull out of the market accelerated when current chief executive Jolie Hodson replaced Moutter later in 2019, and as a result of the loss of some of its early sports rights.

In February, Sky announced it had won back the local rights to broadcast English Premier League football matches, which had been one of Spark Sports’ key attractions, and Sky has also successfully shored up most of its rugby rights.

Spark Sports current sports rights include extensive cricket and motor sports rights, and the right to stream Champions League football matches.