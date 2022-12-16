Auckland school bus driver fired after clutch fails is awarded $18k

Ye Lu was driving the bus uphill in slow traffic in a low gear when he noticed the burning smell.

An Auckland bus driver who was fired after his bus broke down was unjustifiably dismissed, the Employment Relations Authority says.

Ye Lu​ was driving 45 school children from Wynyard Quarter to James Cook High School in Manurewa in March 2021 when he smelled smoke.

Ye was driving the bus uphill in slow traffic in a low gear when he noticed the burning smell. He pulled over safely beside the motorway on-ramp, put on the hazard lights and turned off the ignition before evacuating the passengers.

Police arrived about five minutes later, set up safety cones, and helped settle the passengers. Apparently, passengers suffered from smoke inhalation and an ambulance was called, said Employment Relations Authority member Leon Robinson​.

Ye called his boss, Manukau Buses owner Michael Hooker​, and told him what had happened. He said he had previously told Hooker that the bus was not driving “as smoothly as it should”.

He denied any carelessness or negligence, and said the clutch probably failed because the bus was old, and some mechanical parts may have worn out.

“Mr Hooker adamantly believes that Mr Ye was riding the clutch while going up the Grafton motorway onramp,” Robinson said in his judgment.

“He is certain that the prolonged riding of the clutch wore it out thereby causing it to slip.

“He maintains that Mr Ye should have stopped the bus but instead must have pushed down on the accelerator to get the bus to move over an extended period of time causing the clutch to slip so badly that the interior of the bus filled up with smoke.”

Hooker said passenger safety was very important to him, and it was “simply untenable” to employ a driver who put his passengers in hospital.

In an email to Ye in April, Hooker said Ye was not a suitable driver for manual buses, and as all his buses were manuals he could not offer any further employment.

Ye had also not been provided with an employment contract until that point, despite having been employed by the company since late 2020.

Hooker attached a copy of the employment agreement to the email in which he fired him, which stipulated the employment was “on a casual ‘as required’ basis with no expectation of ongoing employment”.

Ye regarded the email as an unjustifiable dismissal, but Hooker said he also offered work in a bus with automatic transmission which Ye rejected.

Hooker said Ye was not fired but resigned. He claimed half the cost of the replacement clutch, $3537, and half the cost of the bus towing fee.

Robinson said Hooker “vehemently believes” that Ye damaged the bus by riding the clutch.

“It is not for the authority to find as a matter of fact whether or not Mr Ye excessively rode the clutch of the bus,” he said.

“Rather, the authority scrutinises the process by which the employer came to its decision as the basis for the action it subsequently took.”

He said Hooker’s dismissal of Ye by email was perfunctory. Ye did not appear to be properly informed about what he was supposed to have done, nor did he get the chance to offer an explanation.

Robinson also said Hooker’s failure to provide an employment agreement caused Ye disadvantage in his employment.

He ordered Hooker to reimburse Ye $3000 for three months’ wages, and pay him $15,000 in compensation.

“Mr Ye gives evidence that he was severely hurt and humiliated by his dismissal,” Robinson said.

“He says his family and friends made comments that he may be a ‘loser’ because he was dismissed before he had completed one year of service. He says that in his culture this had serious emotional consequences.”

He dismissed Hooker’s claim for half the cost of fixing the clutch.