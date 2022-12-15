Last two people in SFO's $8.7 million mortgage fraud case found guilty

The couples wanted to invest in Auckland property but did not have the income required to secure loans.

The last two people involved in an $8.7​ million mortgage fraud case in Auckland have been found guilty.

Bryan Martin​ and Joshua Grant​ were found guilty on Wednesday in a case brought by the Serious Fraud Office Te Tari Hara Tāware.

Grant’s wife, Sian Grant, and Martin’s former partner, Viki Cotter, had previously pleaded guilty to their part in the scheme.

Martin and Grant were charged with obtaining by deception following a six-week Auckland District Court trial.

The couples were looking to get into property investing using fake employment agreements to defraud banks out of $8.7m, said SFO director Karen Chang​.

However, they did not have the income required to secure loans.

“The defendants’ desire to enter the then-growing property market led them to create an elaborate scheme intended to deceive the banks into lending them millions of dollars,” Chang said.

Martin used a non-trading entity, Momentum Transition Developments, and created fake employment agreements for Cotter and Mrs Grant.

The group gave the impression they received regular salaries by moving money between accounts.

Mortgage applications were initially submitted through a brokerage where Cotter was a licensed broker, and later in person.

Fourteen loan applications were made between August 2015 and October 2016 which falsely stated the applicant was employed by Momentum.

“This type of criminal offending is ultimately harmful to New Zealanders who seek mortgage finance in good faith but miss out because lending was taken up by others through fraud. It impacts on banks and damages the trust between banks, mortgage brokers and consumers,” Chang said in a statement on Thursday.

Martin and the Grants’ sentencing was scheduled for March 15 at Waitākere District Court.

Cotter would be sentenced on January 12.