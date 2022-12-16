Queenstown Lakes ratepayers await impact of multimillion-dollar leaky home settlement

The entrance to the Oak Shores apartment blocks in Queenstown.

Queenstown Lakes ratepayers will have to wait until March before they know how much of a multimillion-dollar leaky home settlement they will pay for.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has settled with the body corporate of the Oaks Shore apartments, which claimed $163 million for leaky building repairs.

The council previously said the Oaks Shore claim could result in each ratepayer having to pay $305 more in rates each year for 30 years.

Oaks Shore is an 84-unit apartment block developed by well-known Southland developer Ross Wensley and opened in 2005.

About 74 owners launched legal action against the council and parties including architects and structural engineers in 2015 when extensive water and structural issues were discovered – including to balconies, roofs, cladding and bathrooms.

A High Court hearing date had been set for February next year.

However, the council confirmed on Friday the legal claim has been settled.

The terms of the settlement were confidential, and the council could not make any further comment, a spokesman said.

STUFF The nightmare of leaky, rotting houses first emerged in the 1990s. It's cost homeowners billions of dollars. (First published September 2020)

“We do acknowledge the community’s interest in how matters such as this might affect rates for the financial year from July 1, 2023.

“The 2023/24 annual plan will confirm these, along with all contributing factors for that financial year.

“The draft plan will be available for community consultation in March.”

Other defendants included in the judgment are Edwin Gerrard Elliot and Elliott Architect Ltd, Holmes Structures Ltd, Arch Underwriting at Lloyd’s Ltd, Asta Managing Agency Ltd, Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Ltd, Liberty Managing Agency Ltd, Stephen Bryce McLean, Julie Raewyn Wensley Jack, Peter Lawson, Daniel Stewart, De Geest Construction Ltd and De Geest Bathrooms Ltd.

Ross Wensley – who was responsible for hundreds of new upmarket apartments in Queenstown before the global financial crisis hit in 2008 – could not be sued as six of his companies were placed in liquidation.

In the 2021/22 year, the council spent about $40m defending and/or resolving claims, which led to a median $50 rate increase for every property.

Much of that is understood to relate to the neighbouring 41-unit Oaks Club Resort, also developed by a Wensley company.

Oaks Shore body corporate chairperson Graeme Kruger said the situation had been “horrific” for the 74-odd owners.

Kruger said the owners of the apartments were mostly New Zealanders purchasing a holiday home or investment property.

“All we want is our building to be fixed as it was meant to be in the first place.

“It’s broken owners’ hearts.”