$1b Queenstown development gets fast-tracked approval

The planned Lakeview/Taumata residential, hospitality and retail precinct sits on a 10-hectare elevated terrace at the edge of the Queenstown’s CBD will incorporate open public spaces, apartments and three hotels.

The first stage of a billion-dollar central Queenstown development has been granted fast-tracked resource consent.

The proposed Lakeview/Taumata development proposal includes 79 co-living spaces, 224 apartments and commercial spaces on a former camping ground site.

The full 10ha development is projected to take 15 years to build, ultimately including three hotels and housing 1500 people.

The approval on the first stage comes after the developers were forced to drop the heights of the buildings, some by up to nine metres.

It was approved by independent commissioners appointed under the government’s fast-track legislation.

Original plans showed some buildings in the first stage would be 13 storeys high and about twice the allowable height limit.

Supplied/Stuff An image of the billion-dollar Lakeview development in the central Queenstown landscape.

In August an urban designer advised the panel the height was more suited to metropolitan Auckland than alpine Queenstown.

In November the consenting panel said if they were to deliver a final decision on the application in its current form, they would decline consent.

The developers came back with a revised proposal, significantly dropping the building heights, earlier this month.

The QT Lakeview Developments Limited consortium behind the project includes Ninety-Four Feet, Centuria Capital (formerly Augusta Capital), and Britomart Hospitality Group.

Centuria NZ chief executive Mark Francis said the development would be a “masterpiece precinct”.

“Along with spectacular views and residential homes, it will offer a diverse range of hospitality, services, hotels, co-working and living options and a unique retail offering.”

Ninety Four Feet managing director Dean Rzechta​ said it would incorporate large public spaces, pedestrian friendly streets and laneways, and be built on sustainable principles.

“Our key goals include implementing net positive systems for energy, water and waste; creating the conditions for all local species of flora and fauna to thrive; and connecting people and nature in direct and indirect ways.”

The development is on land owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, which is managing earthworks to prepare the site.

That work is due to be complete in September, and it is expected construction will begin in late 2023.

The council will sell the underlying land to the consortium in a deferred settlement as each stage of the development is completed and meets agreed targets and standards.

Ratepayers would gain $77m from the deal, as well as up to 50% of the development’s profit as the values change over time.

The council will continue to own a prominent 0.5ha parcel of land within the site but will lease it to the developer for 125 years.

As part of the deal between the council and developers, the Queenstown Lake Community Housing Trust will receive 5% of gross land proceeds.

Council documents show the spending within the development is expected to generate annual economic impacts equal to regional gross domestic product of $100m, employment for 1800 people and household incomes of $52m.