Kiwi says visitor visa system 'broken' after 3-month wait for Russian in-laws

From left: Maria Makutina, Anastasia Cable and her daughter Auroroa, and her mum Natalia Makutina.

A Russian woman who applied for a visa months in advance to visit her pregnant daughter in New Zealand was approved a day too late, and had to scramble to rebook expensive airfares while en route.

Natalia Makutina​ planned to spend Christmas in Whanganui with her pregnant daughter and her son-in-law, Anastasia​ and Richard Cable​.

Natalia and her daughter Maria​ applied for their visitor visas in Moscow on September 16. At that point, Immigration NZ said it aimed to process the visas within 20 working days, with 90% to be processed within 44 working days.

They booked their airfares on September 19 for nearly three months later, leaving Russia on December 10 with a stopover in Thailand and arriving in Auckland on December 14.

Immigration NZ then required extra information, which was submitted “in haste” on October 9, said Richard, who acted as sponsor for the application​.

They were advised by Immigration New Zealand not to buy the tickets in advance because of the uncertain timeline for visa processing, but they had little choice because it was very difficult finding flights for December, he said.

Natalia, a retired teacher, and Maria, a journalist, also needed a National Security Check (NSC) for their visas to be approved. As time passed and they became increasingly anxious about the departure date, they were told the check was done by a third party and was not Immigration NZ’s issue.

Feeling they had no option, the pair left Russia without the visas in the hope they would be issued by the time they landed in Auckland. But during their stopover in Thailand, with time running out and still no visa, they cancelled their flights to New Zealand.

“I was completely crushed. I was so worried about my poor wife, and she cried for 24 hours after basically they had to cancel the tickets,” Cable said.

Immigration NZ approved the visa application on December 14, the day they were due to arrive in the country.

“We were lucky, we ended up getting flights on Singapore Airlines [for the Makutinas]. But we obviously had to cancel them one day, got the visa the next, and then buy tickets that next day and pay a premium essentially,” he said.

“[Immigration NZ] knew that they were meant to fly in on the Wednesday and they couldn't go, ‘OK, let’s try and make it work for them’?”

He said they needed a transit visa for Australia, which meant rebooking cheaper flights through Melbourne or Sydney were off the cards.

They eventually arrived in the country on Friday, December 16.

Cable said it was not acceptable that it took so long to process the visas when Immigration NZ indicated it was likely to take much less time.

“Yes I know the border has only opened up. But the timelines should reflect closer to the actual probability.”

Immigration NZ currently advised on its website that 90% of applications were processed within 60 working days.

Other Russians in New Zealand were also experiencing big visa delays for friends and family, he said.

“There's just chronic problems. People are breaking down saying, ‘Oh, you know, my parents are meant to fly tomorrow or are flying in three days.’

“There are 12,000 or 14,000 Russians living in New Zealand that are all entitled to see their loved ones as much as anyone else.”

Nicola Hogg​, Immigration New Zealand head of border and visa operations, said it was processing visas as quickly as possible but there had been a big surge in applications.

“We received Natalia and Maria’s applications on 19 September 2022. We needed to request further information from them. Once we had this information there were some third party checks which needed to be carried out. This all added to the time it took for these visas to be processed,” Hogg said.

“Our staff relayed this information to the Makutinas and their sponsor, and advised them not to travel without a valid visa or purchase tickets in advance. Their applications were approved on 14 December 2022.”

Since July 31, Immigration NZ had received more than 143,000 visitor visa applications. It had approved more than 104,000 applications, with about 25,000 on hand, she said.

The department was balancing getting visitors and workers into the country, with both critical to New Zealand and its economy.