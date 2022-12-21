Teacher fired after refusing Covid jab loses unjustified dismissal claim

The Employment Relations Authority said the Government’s vaccine order was mandatory, so the board had to comply with it.

A Taupō teacher who lost her job after refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccination has lost her claim for unjustified dismissal.

Science teacher Marika Pretorius​ was head of department at Taupō Intermediate from January 2020 to the end of January 2022.

On December 6, 2021, the school board of trustees gave Pretorius notice it would terminate her employment because she did not comply with the Government’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations order for education, which came into effect in October 2021.

The order required all employees at the school to be vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination to keep working, unless they had an exemption.

Employment Relations Authority member Rachel Larmer​ said the order was mandatory, so the board had to comply with it.

School principal William Clarke​ began staff consultation about the vaccine mandate on October 18. He told staff he could not comment on the legitimacy of the mandate or on the vaccine itself.

On November 4, Pretorius spoke with Clarke about her concerns about the order. He told her the school had to follow government guidelines, and if she wanted an exemption she had to see her medical practitioner.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Pretorius said a number of times she would seek an exemption, but she did not provide one to Clarke or the board.

On December 6 Clarke gave her notice on behalf of the board that it would be terminating her employment in late January.

Five months later, in May, Pretorius’s claim she had been unjustifiably dismissed was served on the board. It was the first time that Clarke or the board were made aware she had a claim she wanted to be addressed.

The board said Pretorius did not raise her personal grievance claim within the 90-day period under the Employment Relations Act, and the ERA did not have jurisdiction to investigate.

However, Pretorius claimed she did raise her claim within the 90-day period. She exchanged emails with Clarke before her employment ended, although Larmer said they had nothing to do with an unjustified dismissal claim.

Pretorius said the Government’s order gave rise to her personal grievance claim against the board, but Larmer said the facts did not support that.

Pretorius also said she had spoken to Clarke in the hallway of the school office in October, but there was no evidence she raised a personal grievance claim verbally.

In emails to her employer challenging the order, she described herself as “gravely concerned about the safety of the vaccine” as she considered there was limited safety data available.

She believed the vaccination requirements breached her human rights, were a breach of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, “and were contrary to the principles of the Nuremburg Code 1947.

“The authority noted that these concerns were all outside the scope of the respondent to address, so they did not constitute the raising of a personal grievance claim,” Larmer said.

Pretorius also asked Clarke to apply for a vaccine exemption for her, but he told her she needed to raise it with her own medical practitioner.

“The GP Ms Pretorius consulted declined to provide her with a medical certificate that would have supported an exemption.

“Asking Mr Clarke to apply for an exemption for her was insufficient to have raised a personal grievance claim,” Larmer said.

The authority found that Pretorius did not raise a personal grievance claim within the 90-day period and ordered her to pay the board costs of $2250.