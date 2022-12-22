Which airlines haven't returned to NZ, and how can we lure them back here?

New Zealand has gained one international passenger airline since Covid struck but has lost six, and there’s bad news for people hoping flying will return to “normal” next year.

The gain was one of the world’s cheapest airlines, Air Asia X, which from November began flying between Auckland, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur three times a week.

Air Asia X first flew to Christchurch for about a year in 2011, then returned to fly Auckland to the Gold Coast from 2016 to 2019.

The six to disappear from New Zealand skies since 2019 were Sichuan Airlines, Air China, Hainan Airlines, Samoa Airways, Philippine Airlines, and Thai Airways International, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Cargo-only Airwork has also begun flying here. That brings the number of passenger services operating in New Zealand to 24, and cargo-only services to three, the ministry said.

Look at the Auckland Airport departure board and you might get the wrong idea. Thai Airways is there, along with Lufthansa, but those services are being operated by code share partners.

And the rebound in airline numbers masks the bigger problem of fewer flights, which is one of the reasons the price of airfares is currently high, said Cath O’Brien​, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives NZ.

Domestically, Air New Zealand has started introducing bigger aircraft, which will help bump up seat numbers. But Virgin, which now only flies to Queenstown, and Jetstar are operating less than they used to.

Brook Sabin It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

The Tasman also has fewer available seats at a time when more people are trying to get across, to connect to somewhere else because there are fewer long-haul options from New Zealand.

O’Brien said work by the Ministry of Transport to provide subsidies to keep air cargo links open, through the Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme, had made a difference in keeping airlines operating here.

However, that will come to an end in March, and airlines will have to decide it makes commercial sense to keep flying to New Zealand without the subsidy.

There will be more options available next year, for example Air New Zealand’s direct flight to Bali from March.

Douglas Bagg/UNSPLASH Air New Zealand will fly direct to Bali from March.

Flights to and from North America were also rebounding, with American Airlines, United, Air Canada and Hawaiian Airlines flying.

Add to that Air NZ’s New York direct flights, and Qantas’ service from Auckland to New York next year, and it looks very healthy to that part of the world, she said.

But there has been one big fly in the ointment, the recent jet fuel shortage at Auckland Airport, which may make some airlines think twice about flying here next summer.

Airlines’ fuel allocations were cut to 75% of normal for about a week after a fuel shipment was contaminated, adding extra cost and extra time to some long-haul services as they had to refuel elsewhere.

“Lots of [airlines] were in direct contact with me making their concerns very clearly understood. And certainly, I was not left wondering how people felt. Yeah, not great,” O’Brien said.

It took many years to build up to the number of airlines that operated here in 2019, and the country would have to work hard to sell itself again.

New Zealand had to prove it could provide efficient airports that were not too expensive, with good facilities, fast passenger processing, and enough people to do all the jobs across the industry, O’Brien said.

On top of that, it had to offer an experience good enough for people to travel a long way and spend a lot of money on their once in a lifetime holiday.

SUPPLIED The timing of the recent jet fuel shortage after a contaminated shipment was terrible, says Cath O'Brien, executive director of Barnz.

Aviation commentator Irene King​ said the biggest problem for New Zealand was that a lot of other countries were more attractive, and a lot cheaper, to travel to.

Australia, New Zealand and the Southwest Pacific, including Fiji, Tahiti and the Cook Islands, needed to work together to offer travellers a good value, multi-destination product in order to compete, she said.

The New Zealand dollar at current levels, above US60c, was also not weak enough to offer a real bargain to US travellers.

King expected 2023 would be a year of ramping up available seats before a return to full capacity in 2024, as long as the global economy held up. Prices would remain high until then.

AIR NEW ZEALAND In 2020, the airline sent four of its largest planes – the 777-300ER – to a storage facility in Victorville, California, in the Mojave Desert. Now the first one is coming back. (First published August 10, 2022)

O’Brien was more pessimistic, not expecting a full recovery until 2025 with the sharp lift in international connectivity this year levelling off. She agreed that prices would remain high until the capacity returned.

“My strong encouragement will be for anyone who's planning international travel to absolutely buy their ticket as soon as possible, and buy some insurance to make sure that you can manage change.”

Christchurch Airport was seeing airlines and capacity rebound, a spokesperson said.

Air NZ, Jetstar, Sounds Air and Air Chathams were all back flying domestically, with Air NZ, Jetstar, Qantas and Fiji returning to fly short haul Tasman/Pacific Island flights from Christchurch.

Singapore Airlines’ direct service to Singapore had remained in place throughout the past three years, and Emirates’ A380 will return in March 2023.

“Discussions with our other airlines partners have been very positive, with airlines such as China Southern and Cathay Pacific indicating they are keen to resume connecting China/Asia and Europe to Christchurch via their respective hubs,” the spokesperson said.

“The surge in demand is certainly making other airlines also look closely at Christchurch as the gateway to the South Island, so we are having conversations with new airlines, too.”