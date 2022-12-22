McDonald's in Queenstown pays $28 an hour for new staff - no experience necessary

The McDonald’s outlet in Frankton is one of two in Queenstown desperate for staff over the New Year period and willing to pay $28 an hour.

McDonald’s in Queenstown is offering $28 an hour for untrained and inexperienced staff to work during its busiest time of year.

An advertisement seeking baristas, kitchen and hospitality staff and cleaners over the two weeks from December 28 has been attracting widespread attention.

Workers will also be paid time-and-a-half on public holidays – a total of $42 an hour before tax.

McDonald’s Queenstown and Frankton franchisee Sarah Lucas said it was the highest starting pay rate the restaurants had offered, but they needed at least 20 more staff members to get them through.

“We’re always desperate at this time of year, but this year we’re really worried because we know what it’s been like to try and get staff,” she said.

New Year's Eve was the busiest night of the year for the restaurants, and it was followed by the busiest day.

“We have to bring in energy drinks and just go.”

The business had made a fixed-term offer in previous years and attracted trades people, ex-employees and others who “came out of the woodwork”, but the $28 was the highest amount to be offered yet.

“I think it’s a significant amount of money to pay somebody you train on the job,” she said.

Workers at the two stores were already being paid a starting rate of $25 an hour – necessary to meet Immigration NZ requirements and the highest wages of any McDonald’s restaurant in New Zealand, she said.

It comes after a year of “absolute hell” for Lucas and partner Mark Julian, due to a staffing shortage that meant they were working 16-hour days.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown is suffering a major worker shortage and many employers are struggling to bring staff into the country under new immigration rules.

Lucas and Julian were working so many hours that recently one of their four young children started calling the nanny “Mum”.

“I had my first day off a couple of weeks ago since before Easter. It was only because we didn’t have a nanny any more.”

That nanny has since moved on, and Lucas said she was looking for a new one.

The couple bought the McDonald’s Queenstown franchise in 2009 and opened McDonald’s Frankton in 2010.

They also own the McDonald’s Gore franchise.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Michael Wood says close to 6000 people with working holiday visas arrived in New Zealand in November.

Lucas was frustrated with Immigration NZ policies and said she had found the new accredited employer work visa system and its implementation “woefully inept”.

“By all means make changes, but don’t do it at a time when pockets like Queenstown are suffering tremendously.

“It’s wasteful, and it’s putting people in harm’s way.

“I don’t know how people have actually survived and not succumbed to serious mental health issues.”

People were now paying more for the system and getting a worse service than before, Lucas said.

“I email Immigration all the time.

“Some of our people get stuck in the system, and they just don’t move. They just sit there, and nobody tells you,” she said.

Many of their employees came from India and the Philippines.

“I just wish the Government would wake up and see what they’re doing to businesses.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Sarah Lucas says she needs at least 20 more staff members to get them through the Christmas and New Year period.

The advertisement for holiday workers went online on Tuesday night and had already attracted several applications, she said.

“Hopefully we get a few more,” she said.

Regardless, she would be spending Christmas at home.

“I will get in [to work] and take our staff treats, but I will be having Christmas with my family this year.”

Immigration Minister Michael Wood recently told Stuff that close to 6000 people with working holiday visas arrived in New Zealand in November.

A further 18,000 people have had their visas approved and could travel to New Zealand in the next few months, bringing the total of approved applications to nearly 40,000.

The Government also extended working holiday visas by six months for people who were already in New Zealand, and doubled the working holiday scheme caps with a one-off increase.