Auckland Airport down to one duty-free operator next year

The practice is controversial overseas, and is now being rolled out more widely in New Zealand.

Auckland Airport will have only one duty-free operator from next September.

The airport currently has Aelia Duty Free, owned by French company Lagardère, and The Loop Duty Free, operated by Aer Rianta International.

It decided to keep Aelia Duty Free until at least mid-2025, and would not renew the licence for The Loop when it expired.

Both would continue to operate until The Loop’s licence expired.

READ MORE:

* 2022 was the year Auckland got its mojo back, but tougher times are ahead

* Lost your luggage? Video reveals hundreds of bags waiting at Auckland Airport

* Kiwis jumping at the chance to head overseas for Christmas



It was uncommon to have more than one duty-free operator, with only two out of 112 similar-sized international airports in that position, said Mark Thomson​, the airport’s head of property and commercial.

“The competitive retail landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years and the pandemic has only accelerated this,” Thomson said.

“With the evolution of online shopping and smart phones, shoppers are far more savvy and sophisticated, and the scope of competition between retailers has fundamentally changed.”

123RF Auckland Airport will have only one duty-free operator from next September.

The Commerce Commission had not objected to the reduction in operators, he said.

The competition watchdog took a different view 13 years ago when Auckland Airport wanted to move to a single duty-free operator.

“Since this review took place, the competitive landscape for retail trading has shifted significantly,” Thomson said.

“We are confident a single operator model will deliver a greater customer experience that is no less competitive when compared against the current dual operator model.”

Analysts at Forsyth Barr said duty free was a key income generator for Auckland Airport. However, sales were hurt by Covid and a lack of high spending Chinese passengers.

A single operator could generate more income for the airport company than twin operators, with the benefits of reduced competition and an expanded range for the solo concessionaire, the analysts said.

Lagardère, one of the world’s biggest duty-free operators, had stores in the departures and arrivals area of Auckland Airport’s international terminal.

More than 150 people worked across duty-free stores at Auckland Airport, down from more than 350 people pre-Covid. Despite the reduction in operators, the overall number of employees in duty free was expected to grow as passenger volumes recovered.

There were currently an estimated 1600 jobs on offer across Auckland Airport.

Trading in Auckland Airport shares was briefly halted last week after Auckland mayor Wayne Brown speculated at a council meeting that the company was planning a major capital raising to fund a new domestic terminal.

Shortly after, Auckland Airport refuted the mayor’s claims, saying it was planning to fund the new domestic terminal with borrowings.