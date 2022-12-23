'Bitumen Band-Aids' not enough to stop decline in NZ roads

Potholed and patched: The state of State Highway 3 through Taranaki. (first published July, 12, 2021)

A lack of maintenance, not issues with bitumen, is to blame for the state of New Zealand’s roads, experts say.

Potholes and maintenance are consistent top peeves of AA members, and this year has seen its fair share of road closures, weather-related damage and resurfacing.

Waka Kotahi says 97% of the state highway network meets minimum condition requirements, unchanged since 2017/18.

But New Zealand’s roads are in decline, said roading industry body Civil Contractors NZ, and they are going backwards with not enough money invested in long-term work.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki state highway summer sealing programme 50% complete

* Bitumen production: Technix Industries eyes role as Z Energy plans exit

* Drivers cry foul over car damage as region's roadworks ramp up



“With the roads in their current state, you see it on social media and a couple of my mates say ‘oh it’s just bitumen’, but there is no link,” said Stacy Goldsworthy​, CCNZ technical manager.

Before Marsden Point closed earlier this year, the refinery produced about 70% of the country’s bitumen for roads, with 30% of it imported. Now 100% is imported.

In 2016, with roads melting in the heat and breaking apart too easily, Waka Kotahi issued a new national standard for bitumen, the oil-based binding agent for asphalt. Bitumen must meet a national standard when it leaves the manufacturer.

Goldsworthy said New Zealand was a tiny market for bitumen, using about as much in a year as China used in a day.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff A lack of maintenance, not issues with bitumen, is to blame for the state of New Zealand’s roads, experts say.

“Now that we've gone to an import model, we’re sourcing from overseas refineries that have significantly more volume go through them than Marsden Point ever did.”

Imported product still had to be approved by Waka Kotahi, he said.

Spending on maintenance was increasing, but costs were also rising. Ultimately, more cars and trucks on the roads, and particularly heavier trucks, were causing more damage.

The Government was focusing on a road toll of zero and multimodal transport, while maintenance was being underfunded, Goldsworthy said.

Waka Kotahi said in its latest annual report that investment was at 60% of the level needed to sustain the condition of the state highway pavement base and at 51% to keep the surface up to scratch, given the rate at which it was wearing out and depreciating.

That was far below the investment level four years ago of 95% and 84% respectively.

“We’ve got a network that’s in decline,” Goldsworthy said.

“So when it is slowly in decline, to get it back up to the level it's not just a matter of throwing some more [money] at it, it needs to be quite targeted, and the spending needs to arrest the decline.

“Nobody really knows what that looks like.”

Supplied Anne Richards was driving on SH1 when tar seal began sticking to people's tyres earlier this month.

Some road failures, such as this month’s tar seal problems on State Highway 1 into Auckland from Dome Valley, related to the decisions made.

“If it’s a country road with 10 cars and a few sheep a day, that works fine, the risks are extremely low, you can seal at any time,” Goldsworthy said.

Some of the roading network had problems that went below the surface, to the underlying soil layers or the pavement itself, and just redoing the chip seal would not stop rutting or failures.

Terry Collins, AA principal policy adviser, said the highways were better engineered than they used to be, but roads needed a strong foundation which did not last forever.

Viv Trounson/Stuff Before Marsden Point closed earlier this year, the refinery produced about 70% of the country’s bitumen for roads, with 30% of it imported. Now 100% is imported.

“They haven't been doing that amount of work on the basic foundations, and we’ve just been sticking a whole bunch of bitumen Band-Aids on top.

“Like any deferred maintenance, there comes a time when you’ve got this big bill that you can't afford. Deferred maintenance has got to happen, by the very nature, at some time.”

Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, said the Government had invested significantly in road maintenance and recovery from extreme events.

It was investing close to $7 billion in local road and state highway maintenance between 2021 and 2024, which would see about 7000 lane kilometres of state highway and 18,000 lane kilometres of local roads renewed, he said.

This summer Waka Kotahi will reseal or rebuild more than 10% of the state highway network in its biggest programme of spring and summer state highway renewals.

"Given that 320 people died on our roads last year at a much higher rate than comparable countries, the previous approach has not been working and things need to change. Our government stands by our investment in road safety," he said.

High traffic roads generally needed resealing about every seven years, while roads carrying less traffic could last 15 to 20 years before needing to be resealed.

Chipseal consists of bitumen which is sprayed hot on the road before crushed stone is rolled into the surface.

Because bitumen is liquid when hot, and is hard when cold, it needs to be applied at the hottest, driest time of year.

New seal can crack in cold weather, and wet conditions affect the bond between the bitumen and the road.

Waka Kotahi said bitumen tanks around New Zealand were well stocked, and bitumen was readily available.

Z Energy will stop supplying the bitumen market by June 30, 2023. Waka Kotahi was looking at options for “the best way to achieve the common long-term strategic goals of New Zealand bitumen users”.