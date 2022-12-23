Wellington worker was promised a $40k bonus, then told it wasn't happening

In early 2020, Yvonne Ong was asked to put in extra work and hours in return for a bonus when Comsol could pay it.

A Wellington software company which refused to pay the $40,000 bonus and pay rise it promised has been handed a bigger bill by the Employment Relations Authority.

Comsol chief financial officer Yvonne Ong​ received a letter in January from managing director Tony Lamerton​ telling her she would get the bonus. She was also awarded a 5% pay rise.

However, Comsol’s other director, Andrew King​, said Lamerton was not authorised to make those payments.

Ong went to the ERA claiming her bonus, her pay rise, interest on the unpaid money, and compensation for hurt and humiliation.

In early 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic unfolding, Ong was asked to put in extra work and hours in return for a bonus when the company was in a position to pay it.

She often worked late in the evenings and weekends for Comsol, which had struggled to recruit staff, said ERA member Claire English​.

In particular, she personally intervened to stop a key client terminating its contract.

Ong was hired by and reported to Lamerton, who had the day-to-day responsibility for Comsol. King’s role was described as “governance”, and he was not involved in managing the company.

On January 17 2022, Comsol wrote to Ong, in a letter signed by Lamerton on company letterhead, awarding her a $40,000 bonus to be paid the following day.

But King refused to authorise or make the payment, arguing that Lamerton did not have the authority to make a bonus payment to Ong.

He emailed Lamerton to say he disagreed with the payment, but did not talk to Ong or respond to her emails asking why he had not authorised it.

A month later, Comsol wrote to Ong and another senior employee awarding them each a 5% pay rise dated to April 1. Two other staff were awarded similar pay rises.

King authorised the pay rises to the other employees but refused to authorise the increase for Ong.

Describing herself as a “type A” personality, Ong said she worked hard to earn the bonus and pay rise. To have them denied with no discussion from King was very stressful, making her feel exploited and unvalued.

English said Comsol had made a binding promise about the bonus and pay rise, which amounted to a binding contractual agreement on the company.

The only defence Comsol raised through King was the argument that Lamerton had not acted in line with the company’s constitution which required both directors to authorise certain payments.

King also argued that the promises were not binding because he believed Ong and Lamerton were in a relationship.

“I do not accept that this is relevant, because Mr King indicated in evidence that he believed Ms Ong was in a de facto relationship with Mr Lamerton even before she was hired, and has not suggested he was concerned by this prior to this dispute,” English said.

English said Comsol owed Ong her $40,000 bonus, $6600 in back-dated wages, $885 in interest, and $5000 in compensation for hurt and humiliation.