$116k in penalties for Dunedin firm's treatment of three vulnerable workers

Abhi Patel Ltd subcontracted work to Visionstream, the main broadband installation contractor for Chorus.

A Dunedin company that subcontracted to Chorus broadband contractor Visionstream, and one of its owners have been ordered to pay $116,000 in penalties.

Abhi Patel Ltd​ and shareholder Mehul Patel​ were accused of underpaying three workers, not keeping records, and making unauthorised deductions from one worker’s wages.

The Labour Inspectorate began investigating in December 2019 after complaints by former employees about irregularities. The telecommunications company subcontracted work to Visionstream, the main broadband installation contractor for Chorus.

Mehul Patel and his wife Abhi Patel​ were equal shareholders of Abhi Patel Ltd​.

Vishwas Patel​, Parth Modi​ and Naveen Kumar​ were employed by the company as technicians installing broadband fibre connections.

The workers were not initially paid minimum wages for the hours they worked, or holiday pay and leave entitlements, Labour Inspector Eva Belley​ said.

Abhi Patel Ltd failed to keep accurate wage, time and leave records in contravention of the Employment Relations Act and the Holidays Act.

The company also made unauthorised deductions from Kumar’s wages, and charged him a premium for being employed which breached the Wages Protection Act, Belley said.

The company accepted it had breached minimum employment standards, and it paid the wages owed to the three workers, said Employment Relations Authority member Andrew Dallas​.

The inspector said an unlawful deduction was made by Abhi Patel Ltd to Kumar’s final pay in the amount of $2208.

Kumar also said that in exchange for supporting his residency application, Mehul Patel insisted he pay him back regular cash sums from his wages. That cut his actual pay rate to about $20, despite his wage increasing over time to $25 an hour.

He said Mehul Patel told him to pay him cash on an irregular basis, disguising the payments by getting cash back when buying groceries instead of using ATMs which could potentially alert the authorities.

Mehul Patel denied requiring Kumar to pay a premium, and accused him of fabricating evidence.

The loss or damage to the three workers relating to wage arrears and breaches of the Holiday Act was initially stated as totalling about $22,000.

“While this may seem on its face a relatively modest sum when divided across three workers, these workers were paid very close to minimum wages and being deprived of the use of this money in those circumstances had very serious consequences,” Dallas said.

He concluded that the conduct of Mehul Patel and the company was self-serving and intentional, and the workers were vulnerable.

“I heard evidence from two workers who were both in a difficult work situation reliant on Mehul Navin Patel’s support for the continuation of their work visas,” he said.

“As migrant workers there would be some trepidation, if not reluctance, on their part to seek to enforce their employment rights in the face of losing their job and, potentially, also their residency.”

Mehul Patel was under pressure to keep his business operating in a highly competitive environment, and recruit and train skilled workers, but that was no excuse for the breaches, Dallas said.

“Most small businesses face the same pressures; yet manage to comply with their legal obligations.”

Abhi Patel Ltd was ordered to pay penalties of $78,000 to the Crown; $10,520 as an unlawfully obtained premium from Kumar; $1208 as an unlawful deduction from Kumar; and $138 in unpaid holiday pay.

Mehul Patel was ordered to pay $38,000 in penalties, with $6000 to each worker and $20,000 to the Crown. He was also ordered to pay the rest if the company was unable to pay.

In 2019, Chorus admitted it had failed to prevent the exploitation of migrants in its supply chain and acknowledged that more than 100 firms involved in connecting homes to ultrafast broadband might have breached labour laws triggering action from the Labour Inspectorate.

A report Chorus commissioned from professional services firm MartinJenkins concluded Chorus had failed to sufficiently oversee the subcontracting model of its two prime contractors responsible for that work, Visionstream and fellow Australian company UCG.

Visionstream was bought by Australian company Ventia.