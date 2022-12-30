Napier landlord entered property unlawfully while tenant slept

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

A Napier tenant took her landlord to the Tenancy Tribunal after he turned up without notice when she was asleep.

Jim Brown Rentals Ltd was ordered to pay Sonja Christensen​ $770 after entering the premises unlawfully in May.

The landlord emailed Christensen on the evening of May 26, asking if she would be there if a builder came the next day to install new doors.

She asked him to text her, so a time could be agreed, but got no response.

READ MORE:

* New app aims to rebalance landlord-tenant relationship

* Pet rabbits lead to allegations of assault and unlawful entry between a landlord and tenant

* Tenants' harrowing evidence of bloody mattresses, needles and a 'rat room'



“Instead they simply turned up at the property the following morning,” said tribunal adjudicator J Maher in the decision dated July 28.

Christensen, who was in bed asleep, woke to hear a knock on the door and saw she had missed a call.

“As she tried to gather her thoughts there were more calls and texts and then the handyman for Jim Brown Rentals pushed the back door open and entered.

“She yelled out ‘I'm in bed’ and he said ‘shit sorry’,” Maher said.

SUPPLIED Napier tenant Sonja Christensen successfully took Jim Brown Rentals Ltd to the Tenancy Tribunal.

Instead of leaving, the handyman asked if Christensen was sick and whether they could have a conversation.

“She said, ‘I'm in bed and go’. He said ‘F… Missy’ and left.”

The door was installed later that day.

Maher found it was an unlawful act. The tenant had clearly requested a time for the work to be done, so she could make plans.

“I accept entirely her evidence, that had she known it was to be 9.30 that morning she would have been up and organised for this to occur.

“I do not believe that she was being deliberately obstructive.”

Under the law, a landlord must give 24 hours’ notice for necessary maintenance work, or 48 hours’ notice otherwise.

“The tenant was in bed asleep, unclothed and extremely vulnerable. Having required a timeframe for the work, she was entitled to know the time, given that it was such late notice,” Maher said.

“Had she simply been advised of the time, then it is highly likely the events would not have occurred as they unfolded. She would have been up and prepared.”

The landlord said they presumed Christensen had left the back door ajar so they could enter.

“That presumption was entirely wrong.

“Their subsequent actions in entering the property without the proper notice or consent were therefore intentional.”

The tenant’s car was parked in the driveway and the curtains were drawn.

Maher said there was a strong public interest in property management companies sticking to the requirements of the law, particularly in terms of rights of entry.

“A tenant pays rent to have exclusive occupation of their home without unreasonable interference by the landlord.”

The effects had been significant for Christensen who felt “frozen, startled, vulnerable, harassed”, unsafe in her own home and pushed around.

“She continues to feel victimised by what she sees as excuses made rather than genuine apology for the harm caused.”

The exemplary damages of $770 were at the midpoint of the range for an intentional unlawful act, Maher said.

However, no exemplary damages were awarded for harassment, as it was a one-off event and there was no continual pattern of behaviour.

The landlord had requested suppression of their name and identifying details, but Maher declined.

“There is a strong public interest in publication of this order.

“Ms Christensen said one of her main objectives in applying to the Tribunal was to ensure that this type of action does not occur again to vulnerable tenants.”