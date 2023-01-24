Residents of small coastal community gear up for another mine battle

Sophie Allan’s Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours on Barrytown beach, with the proposed open cast mine site in the background (File photo).

Residents of a small West Coast settlement fear an Australian mining company is readying for another run at a consent to mine thousands of tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate on remote farmland.

Western Australian mining firm Barrytown JV’s application for an open cast sand mineral mine, processing plant and load out facility was declined in February 2022, but the company, which has since changed its name to TiGa Minerals and Metals, seems set to try again.

The proposed site on the renowned State Highway 6 Coast Road tourist drive, between Greymouth and Punakaiki, is near wetlands, a coastal lagoon, a national park, significant natural areas and a tāiko (Westland petrel) breeding colony.

There’s also growing anxiety the councils involved – the West Coast Regional Council and the Grey District Council – could again deem the consent as requiring limited notification, which allows only a handful of closest neighbours to submit on the application.

Both councils said no new consent application had been lodged.

“Preliminary conversations have been had with council staff, and it is probable that new applications will be lodged at some stage but no dates are currently available,” regional council acting consents manager Rachel Clark.

All but one submission made by those notified of the previous application opposed the mine, with objections coming from neighbours, the Department of Conservation, Fish and Game, and Ngāti Waewae (though iwi would later withdraw their opposition).

The application sought approval to mine 5000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate every week for 15 years, trucking the minerals along the Coast Road to Westport for export. It included mining activities, earthworks, diversion works in and on bodies of water, taking surface and groundwater, and discharging treated mine water.

Company director David Straface told a hearing Barrytown Flats contained deposits of some of the highest grade ilmenite in the world.

Ilmenite, a magnetic and mildly radioactive mineral sand, is used as a pigment in paints and plastic, and turned into titanium for use across the aerospace, weapons and marine industries, as well as in cellphones, sporting goods and joint replacements.

New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals – the branch of government that administers the Crown Minerals Act – notes in an undated brief that ilmenite deposits at Barrytown were the largest in the country (6.9 mega tonnes).

supplied Barrytown, which had a population of just over 400 households in the 2018 census, has been the focus of mining companies hoping to mine ilmenite since the early 1990s.

The assessment concluded high rates of garnet and other minerals meant the titanium oxide content was low by world standards, which had “so far precluded mining of the Westland deposits”, but “proprietary processes have been developed to upgrade the ilmenite”.

Golden Sands Horse and Wagon Tours owner Sophie Allan believed the mine would “ruin” her popular eco-tourism venture if it was approved.

“The environmental impact of what's going to happen with the beach is fairly major – we have very high erosion here, and once you start digging holes, once the sea gets into it, it's just going to demolish it.”

Mike Crean/Stuff Some Barrytown residents believe the open cast sand mine will destroy the thriving tourism industry, damage the environment and affect quality of life in their “piece of paradise”. (File photo)

The expected spike in traffic would also make the short stretch of road she used on the tour impossible, as would noise from the spiral separators and other machinery, she said.

She felt the council had not taken into account the importance of tourism income to the region.

Allan said it was the wildness, isolation and relatively untouched environment that drew visitors – something development and tourism agencies relied on to promote the area too.

Lois Williams/LDR Independent commissioners turned down Barrytown JV Ltd's application in 2022, but residents fear the rebranded company is on the verge of submitting a new application. (File photo)

“This whole wild, untouched thing West Coast tourism is promoting and the amount of money that's been pumped into Punakaiki for this new development, and the Great Walk, the Coast Road … we’re literally undermining ourselves.”

Sixth generation Coaster Riarnne Klempel said the growing tension harked back to some of the region’s pitched battles between conservation and extractive industries over the years.

“It’s about how we value what we have – some people value it purely for what they can put in their pockets, but other people living here value it as just a lovely environment.”

Klempel said she was not anti-mining and could “see the value in it”, but wanted it approached more carefully.

She was worried by what she had seen in the previous application.

“It's really ad hoc, just slap something together, chuck it in, and she'll be right, and if we have any problems, we'll resolve them. There's not a lot of professionalism, which is concerning when they're operating at such scale.”

TiGa Minerals and Metals was approached for comment on Monday.