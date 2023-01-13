Company made losses on big projects before going bust owing $12m

The $92m Turanga Central Library in Christchurch features a facade made by Alutech Windows and Doors Ltd.

Spiralling costs and Covid delays led to a Christchurch manufacturer making losses on two major construction projects before it tipped into liquidation owing more than $12 million, a liquidator’s report says.

The owners of Alutech Windows and Doors Ltd put the company into the hands of a liquidator last month, despite them having previously injected extra cash in an attempt to keep it afloat.

The aluminium fabrication business has created the facades of some of the city’s most glamorous rebuild projects.

They include the Tūranga central library, the Deloitte office building, The Crossing shopping centre, the Hagley Oval cricket pavilion, and Rolleston’s Te Ara Ātea civic centre.

Supplied Facade detail inside The Crossing shopping centre in central Christchurch.

The company has also supplied windows for residential buildings and for commercial and public projects across the country, and as far afield as Fiji, China and the Maldives.

Alutech is owned by Philip and Susan Parkinson of Christchurch, who are shareholders along with their family trust.

Many of the company’s projects have been completed with Christchurch-based contractor Southbase Construction. Some have won design and construction awards.

The Alutech factory is on Hammersmith Dr in Wigram. The Parkinsons had owned their premises until mid-2021, when they sold the property to investor Ancre Properties for $5.47m.

The first liquidator’s report lists about 120 creditors, most of whom have unsecured debt. A total of 43 staff, who are believed to have been told of the liquidation on the day it happened, are owed $393,000 in wages and holiday pay.

The company received $503,000 in Covid wage subsidies in 2020 and 2021 for 36 employees.

The company’s known debts total $12.68m.

Almost half the debt is owed to the shareholders, who previously advanced $5.6m to the business. Also owed money are a raft of suppliers of goods and services, Inland Revenue, ACC, and the University of Otago.

Any further creditors have until January 27 to register their interests.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Deloitte office building in central Christchurch.

The company’s assets are estimated at $5.2m, including money yet to come from work in progress, outstanding accounts, and $400,000 in the bank.

There was understood to be a collection of clients’ orders on the site at the time of the liquidation.

Liquidator Andrew Oorschot said in his report that the company had been “trading well” for most of its 35 years.

“Over the last few years, they have experienced an increasingly more difficult business environment and suffered substantial losses which required the shareholders to inject further funds,” the report said.

Fixed price contracts meant cost escalations due to Covid disruptions and “unprecedented” inflation on labour, freight and materials costs could not be recovered, it added.

After a “major contractor” claimed deductions from progress payments over defects, the owners were advised to put the company into liquidation, the report said.

The company has been in the aluminium fabrication business for over 30 years, previously under the names Parkhouse Joinery and Alutech Industries. Philip Parkinson is its sole director.

Alutech Windows and Doors Ltd has no connection with two others with similarly named businesses, Alutec Ltd in New Plymouth, and Alu-tech Windows and Doors Ltd in Auckland.