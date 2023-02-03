Winery venture a step too far for neighbours in exclusive street near Queenstown

An entrance to a proposed winery off Hogans Gully Rd, near Arrowtown.

Plans to build a winery and restaurant on one of New Zealand’s most exclusive streets has drawn the ire of some of its affluent residents.

Mike Almquist wants to build a distillery and wine-making facility, including a café and restaurant, on Hogans Gully Rd, near Arrowtown.

Hogans Gully Rd is the 10th most expensive street in New Zealand, according to CoreLogic figures. It has a median property value of $5.45m.

It is a designated rural area, but borders the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village. Last year, two rich-list families received approval for two golf course resorts on the road.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The McDonnell Rd entrance to Mt Soho winery venue and a proposed new winery and cafe, near Arrowtown.

Almquist already owns the neighbouring section with the Mount Soho Winery Venue, which is used for weddings and other functions, but not for making wine, but his latest venture seems a step too far for some of his neighbours. His resource consent application attracted 11 submissions, seven opposed.

Neighbours Andrew Brinsley – a 10% owner of Bungy New Zealand Ltd, which owns the New Zealand division of AJ Hackett Bungy – and his fashion designer wife Clare Brinsley, who trades as Claire Bloom, described the proposed building as “distasteful and industrial looking”.

It did not fit in with the rural landscape and beauty of the area, and would greatly increase traffic, they said.

“It will be open until 10pm at night and so we have very real concerns relating to noise and safety.”

STUFF Not all Arrowtown's treasures are made of gold. The Central Otago village has a treasure-trove of trails in the hills beyond.

GODzone adventure race owner Warren Bates and wife Lisa are immediate neighbours to the development and said it would lead to a loss in quality of life to local residents, increase pollution, cause environmental damage and have a negative visual impact.

The residential site was not suited to a commercial industrial activity, they said.

Other neighbours objecting to the development included Farro Fresh owner James Draper, GJ Gardner franchisees Nicholas and Charlotte Tapper, Triple Star owners Peter and Tiffany Campbell and Batch Film owner Iris Weber.

. Farro Fresh owners James and Janene Draper are among Hogans Gully Rd residents who are not happy about the proposed winery evelopment.

Sue Hahn who lives on nearby McDonnell Rd said the proposal was a fun idea – “far better than more houses crammed into a suburb”.

Toni and Sam Monk said the proposed distillery was tucked away nicely into the landscape and the design was unobtrusive and cohesive with the existing landscape.

Almquist also submitted on the proposal saying the distillery would add to the economic diversity of the region.

“A great deal of thought went into placing the facility below the natural landforms overlooking the pond to create a high amenity venue.”

The design was inspired by the region's farm sheds to fit with the established regional look, he said.

Hogans Gully Rd residents Bridget and Michael Davies, who recently received approval for a golf resort on the road, did not submit on the proposal.

Their resort is to include a Greg Turner-designed 18-hole championship golf course along with 60 residential and 16 visitor accommodation units.

Patterson Associates Ltd An artist's impression of a clubhouse at the proposed Hogans Gully golf course, near Arrowtown.

The development company behind the resort, Hogans Gully Farming Ltd, is owned by Michael Davies’ father, Sir John Davies, a former mayor of Queenstown and rich-lister who owns NZSki.com and 40% of Bungy New Zealand Limited.

Another golf resort has been approved on the same stretch of road as an extension of The Hills golf course owned by Sir Michael Hill, his wife Christine and children Emma and Mark.

NIELS KOERVERS PHOTOGRAPHY The Hills Resort Zone includes provision for more large scale sculptures such as The Wolves.

The Hills Resort Zone can have up to 66 residential and 84 visitor accommodation units plus commercial areas such as restaurants and spas and up to 25 helicopter flights a week.

The Arrowtown Lifestyle Village includes 98 villas, 46 apartments, a 60-bed aged-care facility and amenities including a restaurant and swimming pool.

A public hearing on the winery proposal will be held this month.