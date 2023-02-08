Ngāi Tahu opposed to request for 40-year concession for Remarkables Ski Area

A graphic showing the proposed alignment of a new Shadow Basin chairlift at The Remarkables ski area (in green) and the existing chairlift (in grey).

Approval of a 40-year concession to operate a new chairlift at the Remarkables Ski Area would leave a new generation of Ngāi Tahu disconnected from an important part of their whakapapa, iwi members say.

Te Rūnaga o Ngāi Tahu is one of six parties opposing a NZ Ski proposal to upgrade a chairlift and seek the 40-year concession in a conservation area.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) sought submissions on the plan, which also attracted 16 submissions in support and two that were neutral.

Ngāi Tahu’s submission said it was disappointed to learn of the application from third parties and not DOC.

The iwi said the 40-year concession was considered very lengthy and would result in a new generation being unable to connect to or benefit from a relationship with the mountain range, as had already occurred with the previous generation.

The Shadow Basin chairlift began operating 32 years ago.

NZSki said in its application a concession term not exceeding 30 years was specified in the Conservation Act, but up to 60 years could be granted in exceptional circumstances.

It said the 40-year term was to recoup the cost of investing $15 million on the project.

“Te Rūnanga is not persuaded this is an exceptional reason,” Ngāi Tahu’s submission said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff NZSki has applied for resource consent to replace the existing four-seater Shadow Basin chairlift at The Remarkables ski area with a faster and bigger chairlift in 2024.

The proposal attracted support from individuals including former Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult who said ongoing investment in the tourism industry was vital as it recovered from the shock of Covid-19.

Economist Benje Patterson completed a report for NZSki that found skiing holiday-makers in the Queenstown Lakes District contributed $430.9m to the local economy during the 2019 season.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson recently said southern ski areas were at risk of hitting capacity within five years.

In support of the plan were Novotel Queenstown manager Jim Moore and NZ Infrastructure Commission chief executive Ross Copland, a former chief executive at Ruapehu Alpine Lifts and manager at Coronet Peak ski area.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Remarkables mountain range provides the backdrop to Queenstown.

Tourism businesses Skyline Enterprises, and Totally Tourism and regional tourism organisation Destination Queenstown were also supportive.

However, Forest and Bird was concerned at “creeping development” making it difficult to manage ecological impacts on the ski area.

In 2020, a larger and faster Sugar Bowl chairlift was installed at the Remarkables Ski Area and NZSki has indicated it wants to build a 230m tunnel near the top of The Remarkables Ski Area, which would more than double the size of the ski area.

NZSki has also lodged a separate application for a 40-year concession to operate the ski area.

Forest and Bird wanted a long-term management plan that identified remaining ecological, natural character and landscape values and regionally-significant wetlands, and described how they would be protected.

Winter Games NZ The Kiwi Freeride world champ won the Frontier freeski in a tight contest at The Remarkables in Queenstown.

The NZ Alpine Club was neutral on the plan as there was not enough information to make a full assessment of the impact it would have on its members, its submission said.

It questioned why the alignment of the chairlift needed to be changed.

Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) said it would support the application if NZSki could guarantee strong access protection for walkers and climbers during construction.

It also wanted to retain the ability to purchase a single pass up the chairlift during winter to access climbing areas.

Guillaume Charton/Stuff NZSki has long term ambitions of expanding into the Doolans, an area popular with walkers and backcountry skiers.

The FMC and NZ Alpine Club were disappointed they weren’t advised of the application before it was made public, given their long-standing relationship with NZSki, they both noted.

They were also concerned that NZSki’s current concession expired in 2022.

Queenstown Climbing Club members were concerned the application pre-empted the reclassification of the Remarkables Conservation Area, which could lead to the creation of a new national park.

It did not assess the impacts of climate change and the effect it was having at skifields, including at Mt Ruapehu where operators were forced into receivership last year due to a lack of snow, the club said.

Wakatipu High School outdoor recreation teacher Ken McIntyre said the realignment of the chairlift would increase the number of skiers and snowboarders in areas used for outdoor eduction.