Census to miss key data as visitors in short term rentals slip through

There are concerns key data around the short term rental industry will be missed in this year’s census.

By law, a 2023 census form must be filled out for everyone who is in New Zealand on the night of Tuesday, March 7.

That includes overseas visitors, domestic travellers and celebrities like Harry Styles.

While Stats NZ works directly with hotels and other providers, there does not appear to be a targeted effort to reach the large number of residential visitor accommodation providers.

Airbnb Queenstown host community leader Mary Christensen said she had received no direct communication from the Government nor Australia-based Airbnb on the census.

Operators with guests in their house on Tuesday would be able to remind them to fill in a census form, but it was more difficult to get to those staying in homes without a host onsite, she said.

“Unless they’re knocking on the door on Tuesday night, they’re not going to have any idea who’s there,” she said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Census collectors would need to knock on every door in Queenstown to establish which ones were occupied by visitors on census night.

It was further complicated by language barriers, a lack of letterboxes and the fact that many visitors would not be at their accommodation but might go out for dinner, she suggested.

There was no comprehensive list of properties and dozens of companies administering short term rentals, many based overseas.

“I can’t see how it’s possible [to reach everyone],” she said, adding that it was a pity because the information would be valuable.

123RF There has been no direct information from Airbnb to providers regarding the census.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council recently failed in an attempt to restrict homestay accommodation providers partly because it did not have adequate data to show its effect on the local housing market.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers said it could be useful when arguing for government funding for provisions such as health and hospitals.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White also said it appeared there would be a significant gap when it came to data collected from to short term accommodation providers.

“How are we going to measure the digital accommodation economy, such as Airbnb?

“How will these international guests understand the requirements?” she said.

Understanding where people were from, where they were staying and why could help inform significant infrastructure decisions, she said, branding it a “lost opportunity”.

Supplied Julie White, chief executive of Hospitality New Zealand, says the short term residential visitor market is a “hidden economy”.

The majority of traditional accommodation providers such as hotels and motels have been contacted directly by Stats NZ, she said.

They had been given clear instructions on how to help their guests complete the census and what the requirements were.

“They’re an important part of travellers’ choice, but it doesn’t seem to be a fair playing field, and it seems to be a very much hidden economy.”

The Australia-based Airbnb communications and policy team declined to answer questions and referred Stuff to the Government’s census website.

The website states that people staying in accommodation such as a hotel, motel, hostel, holiday home or rental accommodation will be given what is required to complete the census by the person in charge of the accommodation.

Census forms can be filled in any time, but the questions need to be answered as if they were being answered on the night of the census – March 7.

There are two census forms, one for dwellings and one for individuals. They can be filled in online or on paper.

The dwelling form needs to be completed by one person in each dwelling.

A full list of all the questions in the 2023 census can be found here on Stats NZ’s census website.