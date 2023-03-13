Queenstown restaurant techies create world-leading booking system

If you’ve ever faced the frustration of phoning restaurant after restaurant to make a dinner reservation, a Queenstown tech company might have the solution.

Founded eight years ago, the First Table website enables cut-price early bookings at about 1400 restaurants in 18 cities across six countries.

Now the firm is pioneering a world-first system that will enable real-time booking at any restaurant.

Founder and chief executive Mat Weir said the new technology was a “game-changer.”

“The revenue potential going from booking just the first table of the night to monetise any table of the night even across our existing network is ginormous,” he said.

Known as Regular Table, it grew from feedback that customers were not only using the First Table website to book an early table for a discount price, but also to find top restaurants. The website includes reviews and ratings.

“We realised we had 750,000 diners who are using First Table for first table bookings, but they were happy to do regular bookings too,” Weir said.

Those diners might go to Google to see a list of restaurants in a town but would need to contact each restaurant individually to see if there was a table available.

Regular Table would enable them to see any available tables on the one website in a city in real-time.

The company has integrated with the seven reservation systems covering 99% of online bookable restaurant systems in New Zealand to develop the product.

“Getting the first company onboard was the most difficult,” Weir said.

“Once we worked with one system the others don’t want to be left out.”

The system was being trialled in New Zealand and would ultimately be monetised, possibly with a charge of $2.50 per customer paid by the restaurant.

The service could be particularly useful in places like post-Covid Queenstown where restaurants are restricting the number of tables available due to staff shortages.

“It has become very apparent at the moment that it is difficult to get a table and that in New Zealand there’s no one place you can go to search for available tables in a city on a night,” Weir said.

Alongside Regular Table, the company had developed a Frequent Foodies loyalty platform where users could earn rewards including early access to First Table booking spots and discounts on bookings.

123RF.COM First Table started at Queenstown restaurants and the company is still based in the town.

The firm has launched a capital raise on crowdfunding platform Snowball Effect, which was working with the wholesale market and would open to the retail market in the next few days.

Weir hoped to raise up to $4m, which would be used to launch into eight new cities including Melbourne, Manchester, Calgary and Toronto.

“Once you’re operating in every city in a country then you really benefit from network effects,” he said. “It reaches that critical mass within a country where everyone gets to know about it.”

The team of just over 20 staff, including those at head office in Queenstown and the sales team based around the world, could double, he said.

The company’s bookings are already exceeding pre-Covid numbers and Weir was thinking about the next step.

“We are a tech company that operates in the hospitality space.

“We’ve got some good ideas around tech solutions that help restaurants do their marketing in the future.”