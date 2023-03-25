'They sound so good on paper': Controversial company Woolies Jeans rebrands, claims to be on cusp of global distribution

Woolies Jeans – now rebranded as Mother Nature’s Jeans - have a merino lining and a protective denim exterior.

A controversial company producing merino-lined jeans is seeking new investors after setting up production in Casablanca – yet existing shareholders fear they will never see their money again. DEBBIE JAMIESON reports.

When retired farmer Marcus Wilkins tried on a prototype of merino-lined denim jeans he was smitten.

“They fit perfectly with the woollen lining, and they were so warm in the winter. They were just great,” he says.

It still took several visits from Woolies Ltd founders Isaac Williams and Felix Watkins for the now 87-year-old to invest $50,000 in their crowdfunding PledgeMe​ campaign.

“It was at the last minute. [Williams] kept coming back to me and I weakened. That bloody bugger... what a pair of dogs,” he says.

He didn’t even get to keep the jeans.

Hawke’s Bay school friends Williams, Watkins and co-founder Jovian Cummins, all in their 20s, launched Woolies Ltd in a fanfare of positive publicity in late 2021.

They quickly won supporters with Cummins’ tale of seeking new shearing pants and developing the merino-lined jeans with the help of his mother.

Tagged as “the world’s most comfortable jeans”, they would be manufactured in Christchurch and sold across the globe, they said.

Supplied Felix Watkins and Isaac Williams pitched themselves as impressive businessmen on their promotional material on PledgeMe.

Retired farmers, mothers who envied their children’s fleece-line pants, and supporters of young Kiwi entrepreneurs were among almost 200 investors who spent $337,000 buying into the dream on PledgeMe.

But within months the company created headlines with Williams and Watkins accused of spending investors’ money on a $40,000 Mustang, travel and living the high life.

By May 2022, they said they had repaid the personal expenses and loans unrelated to the company, but it caused a rift between the business partners and left a sour taste for many shareholders.

Appalled at the behaviour of his co-founders, Cummins stepped down as a director in April.

He remains a 30% shareholder, but is not hopeful of reclaiming the “few thousand” he spent on the company and the time wasted.

Supplied A 1966 first generation Ford Mustang like the one purchased by Watkins for $49,000 in 2021.

He is more concerned about the shareholders who backed the company – two spent $50,000.

“I think those two boys should be held accountable” he says.

Until recently, the latest news from the company was last year when Williams and Watkins were heading to Portugal to look at manufacturing options.

Then last week shareholders received a surprise email full of positive news.

It revealed the company had rebranded as Mother Nature’s Jeans, had built a “full scalable production supply chain” in Casablanca, and the address at the bottom showed an office in Delaware, in the United States.

The company had worked with leading textile manufacturers in Portugal and England on the jeans and were in “advanced talks with multiple leading retailers” ahead of beginning global distribution, it said.

Supplied Jovian Cummins is still a shareholder in Woolies Ltd but has nothing to do with the company.

It also claimed that over the past year, they had worked closely with renowned New Zealand fashion designer Wynn Hamlyn to develop and test their product.

Wynn Hamlyn director Wynn Crawshaw says that is not correct, but he did provide the company with industry contacts and advice prior to March 2022.

The email also said the Mother Nature’s Jeans team anticipated raising more capital.

“As an investor in Mother Nature's Jeans, an anticipated new capital raise at a higher valuation presents an exciting opportunity to exit at a profit,” the email says, “... any new round of investment represents changes in the company's value and provides new liquidity for any shareholders who may wish to exit.”

Mother Nature's Jeans/Stuff Mother Nature's Jeans’ new logo.

Rebrand ‘a farce’

Gabriela Harris is among a group of young investors who got involved in the company to support Cummins, who was a friend, and has lost faith in Williams and Watkins to make the company a success.

She is now desperate to get her money out.

“We are really concerned that they are looking for more investors,” she says.

She describes the rebrand as a “farce”. The website was live a week ago with a price tag of $325 for women’s jeans but has since gone offline. She describes the Instagram page as “laughable”. The company proudly says it has 39,000 Instagram followers, but the page has had three previous usernames and did not feature any posts relating directly to the jeans.

The update said the rebrand was necessary to avoid potential trademark infringement costs that could arise from international conglomerate Woolworths, which is often known as Woolies.

Instagram screenshot Mother Nature's Jean's Instagram page doesn't feature any posts relating directly to the jeans.

It also referenced the company’s valuation of $5 million, an amount set by the co-founders when they were seeking investors in 2021.

It was based on the widely-used US-based Berkus Method valuation for startup. That system usually had a $2m limit, but it was adjusted for inflation and conversion to the NZ dollar, the publicity material said.

The $5m valuation was news to one contractor who found recently herself in a dispute with Williams and Watkins over a $200 invoice they refused to pay for work they commissioned.

When she refused to hand back the three pairs of jeans she had been photographing until she was paid, they turned up on her parent’s Auckland doorstep unannounced.

In the end she accepted $70 for the work. “The stress of dealing with them wasn’t worth the money.

“They sound so good on paper, but there is a dark, ugly side,” she says.

Williams declined to answer questions from Stuff, but said Woolies Ltd had received “resounding approval” from investors following its update.

It moved its office to Delaware “to better serve the US market and streamline business operations”.

But he concluded: “We are unable to offer any further statements to Stuff, in light of their past prejudiced and slanted reporting.”

He was referring to the April 2022 story, which revealed the spending after receiving shareholders’ funds.

In July last year, Watkins and his mother, Kellie Watkins, complained to the NZ Media Council that the report was incorrect and was published to “deliberately defame and slander [Felix Watkin’s] reputation”.

The council found there were no inaccuracies in the story, no principles were breached, and that investors had a right to know how their money was being spent and how the company was being run.

Watkins’ position within the company has been changing since that time.

According to Company Office records he was made a director on April 22, removed as a shareholder on April 28, removed as a director on June 29, received shares from Williams on September 2, and was then removed as a shareholder on October 25.

As of March 2023, Watkins is neither a shareholder nor a director. He has previously been listed as the chief technology officer, and filed the company’s annual return in December.

Stuff asked Williams to clarify Watkins’ current position within the company, but he did not answer.

Instagram screenshot Mother Nature's Jean's Instagram page advertises one product for $200.

Williams is now the sole director and owns 61.8% of shares equating to just over $3m in value.

According to the extensive list of shareholders, there are a total of 198 shareholders in the company.

The next two biggest shareholders behind Williams and Cummins, each having $50,000 in the company, are Brian Cartmell, of Arrowtown, and Janet and Marcus Wilkins, of the Bay of Plenty. Stuff has approached Cartmell for comment.

At the other end of the scale are 72 shareholders who invested $250 each.

Many of the shareholders contacted by Stuff expressed concern about their funds and disillusionment with the company.

Of those who received the email update some were pleased to see the company promising to honour its commitment to send a pair of jeans to all shareholders who invested more than $2500.

Adrienne Gulliver is a regular investor in small companies, and she liked the idea of the product, saw potential for it and was swayed by the high level of interest from other investors.

She began communicating directly with directors with suggestions on dealing with any fallout from last year’s article, but they stopped replying, she says.

“I’m taking this as a lesson to be learned … I might get a pair of jeans out of it, but they will have ended up costing $2500.”

Karleen Reeve invested $15,000 because she had wanted a pair ever since her 10-year-old son owned a pair of fleece-lined pants, and she thought it could be a great business.

supplied A prototype of Woolies Jeans, now known as Mother Nature's Jeans, showing the denim exterior and merino wool lining.

It is a shame things aren’t working out as promised, she says.

“I liked the idea and the guy who was actually doing the work sounded like he was worth investing in.”

Timaru sheep farmer Barrie Payne invested $2500 because he thought it was a good fit alongside his business.

“I felt that I read all the information and thought that it was going to fit with us, so we had a wee dabble to see if they can fly.”

Last week’s email was the first thing he had heard from the company in a year and at face value it seemed impressive, he says. “However, they’re obviously coming up with a cash issue, so they’re waving the flag.”

Cummins plans to continue shearing sheep for now, and will not be working with Williams and Watkins again, but he’s not given up on the idea completely.

“If I shear enough I think I’ll still give this [business] a crack,” he says.

Marcus Wilkins wishes he had never met the men and instead put the money into his newest retirement venture – developing a catamaran that paraplegics can use independently to go fishing and enjoy water activities.

When he grew up, a handshake was enough to know you could trust someone, but he’s now learnt that is not the case with everyone, he says.

“I’d like to kick myself in the guts and say how stupid we were.”