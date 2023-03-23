Westland Milk Products rakes in more than $1 billion in revenue for first time

Westland Milk Products’ processing plant is in Hokitika on the West Coast.

Westland Milk Products has posted record sales and increased its profit by $120 million in 2022.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company said its revenue in the 12 months to December 31 increased by 27% to $1.04 billion.

It earned a profit of $39m, or 69c per kilo of milk solids, which was $120m more than it earned in 2021.

The rise came on the back of record milk prices, which hit $9.40 per kilogram of milk solids in 2022.

Westland chief executive Richard Wyeth said the company continued to pay farmers a 10c premium above Fonterra’s forecasted price and contributed $535m into the West Coast and Canterbury economies through milk payments to farmers in 2022.

Wyeth said the company’s strategy of focusing on high-value product sales, leveraging off the West Coast’s reputation as a source of premium dairy products and ingredients, was now paying dividends.

“This is the first time in our company’s 85-year history that we have surpassed the $1b dollar revenue mark.”

Wyeth said the company had focussed on improving quality, reducing waste, increasing sales and reducing production costs.

Amanda Cropp/Stuff The company has used the West Coast’s reputation as a source of premium ingredients to boost its revenue, boss Richard Wyeth says.

“Customers willing to pay a premium for high-value products have high standards. We’re working with our entire supply chain to ensure we can demonstrate these standards so that our customers can see for themselves the value of our ingredients and products.”

Wyeth said the financial performance was well ahead of company projections and he remained optimistic about maintaining momentum and growth for Westland, despite ongoing international inflationary pressures and overall milk supply reductions across New Zealand.

In 2022, Westland processed an 11% increase in milk solids compared to the previous year, which allowed it to save 10% or $18m in costs.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Westland has surpassed the $1b dollar revenue mark for the first time in its history.

Following Westland’s acquisition of North Island butter processor Canary in 2022, Canary posted a 28% revenue increase over budget forecasts and increased profit by 129% ahead of budget for the year, Wyeth said.

“Overall, the business is well placed for 2023. Our value-added strategy is going from strength to strength, our recent acquisition of Canary has gone extremely well, and our consumer butter sales are expanding domestically and internationally well ahead of schedule.”

About 94% of Westland’s farmer shareholders voted in favour of selling the company to China's Yili Industrial Group for $558m in 2019.