Eating instant noodles every day: the penniless Chinese builders left destitute by uncaring employers

Migrant advocates say it’s the latest audacious scam: Chinese builders are paying huge premiums to offshore agents for jobs in New Zealand, but finding no work when they arrive. National Correspondent Steve Kilgallon reports.

Qiang* pauses, opens his pack, and pulls out a packet of dried instant noodles. Through his tears, he explains that all he can afford to eat is a packet at lunch, and the same for dinner.

Qiang paid a lot of money to be in New Zealand - about $30,000 - but within three days of his arrival, had been sacked by the construction company which sponsored his visa.

He suspects the company received a sizeable kickback from the Chinese recruitment agent who brought him to New Zealand. “Whenever I think of my situation, I cannot stop the tears,” he says.

He says the agent has visited his wife at home to persuade him to withdraw a grievance he has raised with his New Zealand employer.

Qiang is not alone. Tao* was also sacked within two weeks of arriving in New Zealand by a different construction company after he asked to take two days’ unpaid sick leave after hurting his back on site.

Both men were kicked out of company-organised house shares despite having valid tenancy agreements.

The construction industry slowdown is hitting hard for one marginalised sector: migrant Chinese builders, a sector already rife with stories of exploitation.

Previously, though, exploited workers had jobs: they were just overworked, underpaid and denied their rights.

The trend now, say employment advocates, is that they simply have no jobs at all: leaving them stranded in New Zealand without money or work.

Also, part of Tao and Qiang’s story is another alarming trend - that of rising illegal ‘premiums’ paid to secure jobs in New Zealand.

Experienced immigration lawyer Alistair McClymont says he’s heard such premiums - always an issue in migrant circles - have climbed as high as $40,000 – and says the immigration system right now is “the Wild West”.

“I never thought I would be cheated”

Qiang says he took out a loan to pay his recruitment agent’s fees to get to New Zealand - and now he can’t even afford the interest rates. He paid over 100,000RMB (Chinese Yuan) in total in agent’s fees, visa fees and air tickets to come to New Zealand.

With two elderly parents in ill health to support, he’s also trying to pay university fees for his son and a wedding dowry for his daughter, and the failure of his business during Covid left him struggling.

A construction job in New Zealand was the answer.

“If you are willing to pay the agent’s fee, they recruit you,” says Qiang. “But as soon as you arrive, things are different. I think 20% of people will lose their jobs within three months.”

Only two days after starting work for an Auckland building company, he was dismissed. “I never thought I would be cheated on my arrival,” he says. He’d signed a contract which included a 90-day trial clause and said he had “no legitimate expectation” of employment unless that trial was successful.

His employer also arranged a house, charging a $1140 bond; he evicted Qiang and has not returned the bond. Qiang says when he asked for it back, his boss said: “Why are you in such a hurry? Wait.”

Qiang has worked trial shifts at two other employers, who paid him just $20 an hour. He finished the second, in a factory, on the night of the Auckland floods. With no public transport, and a flat phone battery, he walked 18km home. “By the time I got home, I couldn’t tell what were raindrops and what were my tears.”

Tao paid 107,000RNB (about $26,000) to come to New Zealand. He said his employer had sponsored a string of Chinese migrants, including some through a company name he says was not operational.

Tao said he arrived from China in February, and worked for nearly two weeks before injuring his back at work.

He asked for two days’ sick leave which he offered to take unpaid when he was told he had no sick leave entitlement. Instead, he was dismissed. He was left with wages owing, and says he was only paid $22 an hour instead of the nearly $28 an hour he was contractually entitled to. He also left the house share his employer had organised.

“There was no interview when I was in China,” says Tao. “That’s why I believe there must be some relationship between the agent and employer: it’s so strange they never interviewed me.

“If it is genuine recruitment then during the process, you should at least assess the workers’ skills by asking for a demonstration of their skills.”

Stuff Migrants are arriving in NZ despite the construction downturn.

Qiang says he too was assured his skills were entirely transferable, and he would learn the intricacies on the job.

Tao is now jobless. “I haven’t found a job. I haven’t told my family because I am worried they will be concerned about me.

“I’ve been looking really hard to try and find alternative employment, but if I want a work visa variation, I will have to pay money to the prospective employer. They never openly ask us, but that’s the unwritten rule we all know.”

Tao says if he gets a Migrant Exploitation Visa, other Chinese employers might be able to deduce he was a whistleblower and refuse to deal with him.

Qiang has lodged a personal grievance with his employer, but says his Chinese agent sent someone to see his wife in China, and said they would counter-sue him if he did not withdraw his case.

Qiang says it is hard to find a new job as other employers would rather hire direct from China, he believes to receive another kickback, and he says employers want to hire as many as they can because “they can decide who they would like to keep or get rid of, and because of the pool of workers, they can really squeeze our pay and compel workers to compete with each other”.

Qiang says he’d heard suggestions that employers would take a 25,000RMB cut of the 75,000RMB agent’s fee, but that cut was rising because it was getting harder to bring migrant workers in.

“It is a commercial production line for the agent and employer to make money,” he claims.

Neither worker wanted their real names used, or their employers approached for fear of retributions.

A ‘free-for-all’

Jet Li, from the Aotearoa Chinese Legal Support Foundation, says he has had about eight Chinese migrant workers tell him the same story in the past three months, mostly verbally because they are afraid of repercussions, some of them dismissed within three days of starting work.

Jet says it has been prompted by changing economic conditions. “Not all agents and every employer should be naturally qualified to bring people in,” he says. He too suspects collusion between agents and employers.

Employment advocate May Moncur has agreed to take on Tao and Qiang’s cases, as well as those of two other workers who arrived recently, paying 75,000RNB agents’ fees, were told to buy their own tools, their own vehicle and accept a 15% pay cut but have yet to be given any work.

She knows of another four workers in similar situations.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Employment advocate May Moncur is taking on the cases of four Chinese workers who arrived to find there were no jobs for them, despite paying huge premiums.

Moncur says most workers don’t understand that once the employer sacks them, they are automatically in breach of their visas, even if the employer doesn’t cancel with Immigration NZ.

She says INZ should be routinely auditing new arrivals to ensure they are actually working at the jobs they’ve come to New Zealand for.

She says INZ should pass regulations preventing employers from subjecting overseas workers to 90-day clauses.

“Migrants are being unfairly treated and abused on the grounds of 90-day trials, so INZ should demand employers run a thorough employment process to make sure the workers they recruit are skilled and meet their standards,” she says.

“These workers have paid huge fees for their applications, so they shouldn’t be subjected to this. If you recruit workers from overseas, it should be at your risk.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Union organiser Mikee Santos knows of the issues but says it is hard to get Chinese workers to speak out.

Others in the sector were aware of the trend.

Immigration advisor Tuariki Delamere said his staff had heard of the scam from their contacts.

He said job ‘premiums’ had risen “because people are desperate to get out of China” and said there were anecdotal suggestions that there were agents buying up ‘job tokens’ from accredited employers and selling those jobs to Chinese in China at a huge cost.

McClymont said premiums appeared to have hit a peak of $40,000 driven by offshore agents who “have worked out that it is a free-for-all at the moment – everyone is getting visas so they can say ‘pay me this, and I will get you into New Zealand’.”

He fears a new Accredited Employer scheme – which Tao and Qiang’s employers are part of – which relies on self-reporting, is leading to an “exact replica” of the situation in 2014-2016 when relaxed student visa regulations caused a huge influx of Indian students who went on to be exploited workers.

McClymont said workers such as Qiang were incentivised to disappear into the black economy. “Once a migrant has invested money to come here, they can’t recover that back in their own country, so they are stuck here trying to cover that investment. They can’t say ‘I lost my job’ and go home: they will never, ever be able to pay back that debt.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Dave Letele at his BBM Foodshare, which has supplied food parcels to the men.

First Union’s migrant workers organiser Mikee Santos said they had heard of the issue but found it particularly difficult to reach and sign up Chinese builders, particularly as many were employed by very small operators.

Santos said INZ should be asking why construction companies continued to hire offshore during a slowdown, and said it was simply to cut wages. He said wages had climbed to a minimum $34 an hour for a carpenter, but new arrivals were “cheaper and more docile”.

He said it was “quite an irony” that many established migrant workers faced lay-offs as a surge of new arrivals turned up.

The head of the Labour Inspectorate, Stu Lumsden, said it had received information earlier this month about the trend and was investigating, and appealed for exploited workers to come forward.

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand’s General Manager, Verification and Compliance, Richard Owen, said INZ was “extremely concerned” at the news, took the allegations “extremely seriously, and will escalate them”.

He said employer accreditation would be revoked if premiums were being charged, and INZ would refuse visas where it found applicants or agents had paid for jobs.

He said trial clauses must meet minimum standards. Any work visa holder dismissed during a trial period could receive a three-month visitor visa or a Migrant Exploitation Protection Visa. Owen said accredited employers were subject to regular checks or after complaints were laid. He appealed for victims to come forward.

What next?

Last weekend, Dave Letele’s BBM Foodshare foodbank supplied both Qiang and Tao with food parcels within 24 hours of learning of their plight, for which both were deeply grateful.

But neither has any idea of what their next step will be. “With my experience, you could write a TV drama,” says Qiang.