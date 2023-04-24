Making a career out of sustainable and innovative solutions for water

Citycare Water is after the best people to join the team for an amazing career, looking after people and caring for Aotearoa's environment and waterways.

Water is essential for life, and great water infrastructure is essential for all New Zealanders, even though most of us don't see all the work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure clean water comes out of the tap and our local environment is protected.

Looking after our water infrastructure is an important and esteemed career path for over 600 people all over New Zealand who work at Citycare Water. Citycare Water is Aotearoa New Zealand's leading water infrastructure provider, and they're looking for the best people to join the team for an amazing career, looking after people and caring for Aotearoa's environment and waterways.

There are many opportunities within the water industry at Citycare Water. From maintenance to water network management and resilience solutions, as well as responding to crisis events such as water shortages and natural disasters like the recent flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle. A career with Citycare Water is dynamic and exciting, with plenty of opportunities for growth. Team members take pride in knowing they are contributing to their communities and helping to keep people safe.

Joining Citycare Water can kickstart a meaningful and long-lasting career. Many of their staff have been with the company for 10, 15, even 20 or more years. There are plenty of opportunities for progressing your career, so you won't stagnate, and neither will the water. Citycare Water are currently supporting over 100 employees to gain water industry qualifications, half of who are active apprentices. With a wide variety of roles across the country, you can choose to be in the thick of it in an operations position or in a supporting role.

You could be out in the field working on installation, maintenance, or surveying, coming up with engineering and technology innovations, or making sure things work smoothly from the office end in a strategic or leadership position. There are roles for people of all personalities and skills to work in a friendly, diverse, and supportive team.

Citycare Water is committed to the living wage, as well as investing in its people, whether that's through formal or on-the-job training opportunities that are available for employees. Their operations span drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater across the main centres as well as in our smaller communities. With over 20,000kms of piping networks to over 25% of homes and businesses throughout the country, there's no shortage of work to do, and Citycare Water is proud to deliver reliable, sustainable, and innovative solutions. Citycare Water's people care deeply for their communities, supporting local and keeping services running, including during crisis events.

Building a supportive and inclusive workplace culture is a priority at Citycare Water. They are committed to embedding the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and recognise the importance of the health and well-being of our waterways and all New Zealanders that rely on this vital life source.

While ensuring community health through safe drinking water and the safe management of stormwater and wastewater, Citycare Water also makes sure team members have excellent work-life balance, and they have a number of well-being initiatives to make sure everyone can live their life to the full.

Citycare Water has locations in the North and South Islands, from Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, to Dunedin, Timaru, Masterton, Stratford, and New Plymouth. Currently recruiting for a range of roles, such as Water Serviceperson, where you'll work in a small team repairing and maintaining the water reticulation networks, or Drainlayer, laying and repairing sewage and stormwater drains, and installing and repairing wastewater treatment systems. Perhaps electrical work is more up your alley, or operating trucks, diggers, or excavators. There are also roles available for administrators and project managers or coordinators, amongst many more.

For more information and to join the team at Citycare Water, visit www.citycarewater.co.nz/careers, email careers@citycare.co.nz, or phone 0508 248 922.