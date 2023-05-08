‘Clear breach of contract’: Former Wellington realtor now working for rival

Redcoats Ltd​ (The Professional Redcoats) sought an interim injunction against a former employee now working for rival real estate agency Andco Realty Ltd​ (Lowe & Co). (File photo)

A “leading” Wellington real estate agent who quit to join a rival company less than 20 working days later has been found to have breached a restraint of trade clause.

Redcoats Ltd​ (The Professional Redcoats) went to the High Court seeking an interim injunction against its former employee Christopher Day​ and rival real estate agency Andco Realty Ltd​ (Lowe & Co) which hired him.

The two agencies both operate in the “same general areas” across Wellington and Lower Hutt.

In a decision released under urgency last week, Justice David Gendall​ found there was a “clear breach of contract”.

READ MORE:

* Billboard battle: Worker pops prosecco after employment win against MediaWorks

* Sacked Today FM employees planning legal action against MediaWorks

* Tova O'Brien: Broadcaster must wait two months before beginning her new job



Day entered into a contract as a real estate agent for Redcoats in September 2014. The contract included a restraint of trade clause, preventing him from working in competition for three months within a 15km radius of Redcoats’ place of business.

Day was described as “Redcoats’ leading Central Wellington sales agent” until April 11 of this year when he resigned, giving 20 days’ notice with a termination date he calculated of April 30.

His contract also required he give 20 working days’ notice in writing, with Redcoats submitting this “obligation was not in any way waived” and the correct contractual end date was instead May 10.

Upon learning Day was to go and work for Andco in its “competing Lowe & Co real estate business”, Redcoats reminded him he was required not to compete for a three-month period.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff High Court Justice David Gendall found there had been a “clear breach of contract”. (File photo)​​

Redcoats submitted he had “simply ignored that” and began working with Andco on May 1. They said he was “immediately aggressively promoting his services on behalf of Lowe & Co in the market”.

It sought an order against Day restraining him from undertaking any private business or employment which directly competed with its business, within a 15km radius of its premises on Buller St Te Aro, for a three-month period ending August 10.

It also sought to prevent Andco from employing Day in any capacity to undertake work in competition with their business.

In his decision, Justice Gendall found there was a “clear breach” of the “reasonably limited restraint of trade” previously agreed to and of the requirement to provide 20 working days’ notice.

“There seems little doubt that [Day] is in clear breach of the contract,” he said.

“[Day] himself has, it seems, simply ignored warnings provided to him by Redcoats of his obligations under the contract following his resignation, and he has commenced employment with Andco.”

While solicitors acting for the defendants were aware of the proceeding, Justice Gendall said he was provided with no response until the day the judgment was issued.

He granted the two orders sought by Redcoats but gave the defendants leave to appeal the decision as it was made under urgency.

Costs were reserved.