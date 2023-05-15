Watch money grow with forestry investments

More New Zealanders are allocating a portion of their portfolios to managed forestry, a primary industry with a long history of success in New Zealand, as it delivers renewable resources fundamental to all aspects of modern life. One such investment opportunity is the Bideford Forest in Wairarapa. Originally established by Forest Enterprises in the 1990s, and currently delivering a profitable first harvest to the original investors, Bideford Forest's second rotation crop is being progressively replanted for new investors.

The company's CEO & Forestry Director Bert Hughes notes that returns from Bideford Forest come from three assets, which are the trees themselves, the land they grow on, as well as carbon credits. "It's important for investors to understand that our forests aren't farm conversions or carbon farms. Instead, Bideford Forest is under active management and our business is focused on maintaining the quality of the underlying timber asset."

That said, he adds that with the second rotation investment, carbon credits have emerged as a major source of returns. A significant proportion of the land is registered in the Emissions Trading Scheme, Hughes explains. "Four fifths of Bideford Forest is eligible for carbon credits, an income source which comes on stream from 2030. Having the option of carbon credits, as well as timber production, is an advantage for investors. The combination enhances projected returns and reduces environmental impact."

Forestry Enterprises, he adds, maintains the quality of the tree crop and soil and the natural environment, including fauna and waterways.

While timber is itself a renewable resource which sequestrates carbon, Forest Enterprises takes a responsible approach to forest and investment management. The company holds Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification for most of its investment forests, confirming compliance with high international environmental standards for responsible forest management, and applies industry-leading harvest practices.

Hughes points out that Forest Enterprises enjoys a successful track record going back more than half a century. "Forestry investments are long-term endeavours, but as an asset class, forestry has proved itself a reliable source of returns," he comments.

Hughes says Forest Enterprises manages forests on behalf of around 6,500 individual investors. "Our clients are mostly Kiwis who invested for their retirement or for their families. We've welcomed hundreds of new investors with the recent release of our second-generation investments, and now we're inviting investors to take a closer look at getting involved in a well-managed land-based asset."

Forestry is an important primary industry, generating an annual gross income of around $6.6 billion which, according to the Ministry of Primary Industries, is 1.6% of New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product and the fourth largest export earner. The industry is a major employer, too, with 35,000 to 40,000 people working in forest management, wood processing, and the commercial sector.

Interested parties are invited to visit Forest Enterprises to learn more and download the Product Disclosure Statement, or get in touch by ringing 0800 746 346.

Forest Enterprises Limited is licensed under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 to manage Managed Investment Schemes (excluding managed funds), which are primarily invested in forestry assets. The issuer of shares in Bideford Forest Investment is the manager Forest Enterprises Limited and the offeror is Forest Enterprises Growth Limited (a related party).