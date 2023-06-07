Foodstuffs grocers see 'extremely concerning' 38% increase in retail crime

Shoplifting was up 57% throughout February to April compared with a year earlier, says Foodstuffs.

Aggressive behaviour and shoplifting is skyrocketing, according to reports from 320 Foodstuffs grocers in the North Island.

North Island operators of New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores saw a 40% increase in retail crime throughout February to April, with almost 1000 more incidents than the same period a year earlier.

Chris Quin​, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island, said the grocers had never before seen retail crime at this level. “It’s an extremely concerning trend, and it’s unacceptable,” he said.

The data came from “just about every community” in the North Island, leading Quin to believe it was one of the largest data sets of retail crime.

READ MORE:

* PM Chris Hipkins announces extra $11 million for fog cannon subsidy scheme

* Briscoe steps up investment to combat ram raids, break-ins and abuse

* Pak'nSave trials body cameras amid growing retail crime



The data showed there was "no postcode” for retail crime, which was happening across cities, regions, and smaller communities.

“Retail crime went up in every region of the North Island in the February-to-April quarter, except Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne which were heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Quin said.

JOHN VELVIN/STUFF North Island operators of New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores saw a 40% increase in retail crime throughout February to April.

More serious incidents – defined as burglary, assault, robbery and other aggressive behaviours – increased 36%, though the total numbers were not provided.

Shoplifting increased 57%, from 1619 incidents to 2541, with premium cuts of meat and high value health and beauty products most targeted.

In one incident, one repeat offender stole 31 cuts of sirloin fillet, scotch and whole eye steak, worth nearly $3200, during a period of weeks. Security staff believed the cuts were then being on-sold, Quin said.

“The trend we’re increasingly seeing is professional criminals who’re stealing brand-specific goods to order. That’s not something we’ve seen before at these levels,” Quin said.

Repeat offenders were responsible for 36% of all retail crime incidents and the number of repeat offenders had increased by 34% from last year.

The security team at Foodstuffs were seeing more co-ordinated instances of shop-lifting, with one large case currently before the courts involving on-selling non-perishable goods worth tens of thousands of dollars overseas.

MEILA MCCARTNEY/SUPPLIED A notorious shoplifter leaves a Dunedin store with more than $1500 in clothing.

Quin said the reports were “distressing” for store owners and staff.

“I see the reports of what our store owners and their people are dealing with on a daily basis, and it’s distressing when we have people threatening our team members with weapons and throwing punches.

“Every New Zealander has the right to work in a safe and secure environment and not be threatened, assaulted, spat on, yelled at, or racially abused as they go about their working day.”

New Zealand’s retail crime rates have been on the rise for the past four years and cost retailers $1 billion each year.

Supplied “The trend we’re increasingly seeing is professional criminals who’re stealing brand-specific goods to order,” says Chris Quin, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island.

Last week the Government said it will pour $11 million into its fog cannon subsidy scheme in an effort to deter ramraids and burglaries. About 110 applications were approved a week in April and May, mostly in Auckland.

Foodstuffs North Island recorded 254 cases of customers breaching trespass notices in the February-April 2023 quarter.

Quin said shoplifters who were identified were trespassed where appropriate, but it was not easy keeping repeat offenders from returning to the store to reoffend.

Foodstuffs’ security specialists identified three main drivers of retail crime.

“They’re saying it’s professional criminals who’re stealing to order or to on-sell, its often people struggling with addiction, and they’re stealing to fund or fuel their addiction, and its groups of youths who’re committing destructive acts which they film and then post on social media,” he said.

Foodstuffs North Island stores logged incidents into retail crime platform Auror.