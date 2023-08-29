Proposed Central Otago airport could host 3.6 million passengers and operate 24 hours a day

The backers of an international airport proposal in remote Central Otago say the airport could serve 3.6 million passengers a year during a 24-hour operation.

Christchurch Airport plans to build the airport on a 800ha site at the town of Tarras, about 30km north of Cromwell.

On Tuesday, the company revealed its preferred runway alignment and more details of its business case.

It included projections that demand for air connectivity to and from Central Otago, including Queenstown and Wānaka, was likely to grow to about 6.8 million passengers by 2050.

However Queenstown Airport had committed to operating within existing noise boundaries for the next ten years, which limited the number of arriving and departing passengers to about 3.2 million in a year.

Supplied/Stuff Concept drawings of the proposed airport in Tarras.

A new airport in Central Otago could scale as required to meet the excess demand for the next 50-plus years, the report said.

Chief strategy and stakeholder officer Michael Singleton said expert analysis was undertaken on two runway options.

The preferred runway alignment went through the Lindis Valley and over Lake Dunstan.

It was safer, provided more operational efficiency, and would have less noise impact on the communities in Central Otago, he said.

It would avoid the Wānaka and Lake Hāwea communities, which were closer to the alternative alignment option, but some flights would fly near Cromwell.

It could potentially operate 24 hours a day.

“You certainly start with having as few constraints as possible.

“New Zealand is at the end of the world. Having a long envelope is helpful.”

The runway could be between 2200m and 2600m long, giving greater flexibility for aircraft types, which was important to enable the next generation of low emissions, he said.

A runway of 2600m would be suitable for domestic and international flights, including operations to parts of Asia and the South Pacific for wide body jets.

123RF Queenstown Airport could be spilling more passengers than it can serve by 2040, the backers of a new airport say.

Restrictions at Queenstown Airport, 70km from the Tarras site, meant the airport would be spilling more passengers than it could serve by 2040, he said.

“If we do nothing, there could be between two and three people vying for every available seat to and from the region by 2050,” Singleton said.

Demand for travel to and from the region would continue to grow even if air capacity was constrained, he said.

Increasing capacity at existing infrastructure would mean visitors would be more likely to book earlier and pay higher fares, he said.

“Doing nothing about air capacity constraints will simply cause congestion and inefficient travel patterns.

“We now have a good idea of the size of the opportunity. Our focus is now sharpening and deepening as we build on this solid base of data and expert analysis.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Unassuming Tarras seems at first glance to be a baffling place to build an international airport.

Christchurch Airport is holding three days of public drop-in sessions in Tarras, Cromwell and Wānaka, to discuss the latest information with local residents and businesses.

Singleton said he hoped to engage with the Queenstown community also.

“That’s a two-way thing. The decisions Queenstown takes with how they manage their own thing actually flows on to the regions around them.

“I think there is a need that during this we have to work together.”

Asked if he would be proactive about engaging with the Queenstown community he said that he had an open door and an open mind.

“We’d like to see that conversation occur,” he said.

He anticipated that over the next 20-30 years people would be distributed more evenly across the region, not skewed to Queenstown or Wānaka.

He hoped that during 2024 Christchurch Airport would have enough information to proceed to the approvals process. There was no definitive time frame for constructing the airport.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aerial view showing the area of the proposed airfield airport near Tarras.

In July 2020, it was revealed Christchurch International Airport had been buying up hundreds of hectares of farmland in Tarras, about 25 minutes drive from Cromwell, in Central Otago, with plans to build an international airport.

In May 2023, Christchurch Airport announced it had bought another 40 hectares of farmland in Tarras, which belonged to farmer Philip Parcell, who was approached in 2020 but did not want to sell.

Parcell was paid $5.5 million for his 40ha farmland – more than double the rate of surrounding farmers.

The earlier sales averaged $60,000 per hectare, while Parcell was paid $137,5000 per hectare.

John Hawkins/Stuff Invercargill airport is not considered a suitable alternative to a new Central Otago airport.

Capacity

The new reports found Invercargill and Dunedin airports were not good alternatives due to the travel distance to Central Otago and Queenstown (two to three hours), and both were considered vulnerable to climate change inundation.

Travel demand for Central Otago would continue to grow even if air capacity was constrained.

Future air capacity constraints would likely make it harder for Central Otago to move people and products, and cause congestion and inefficient travel patterns – with consequential economic loss and higher carbon emissions.

“These problems can be avoided by taking a proactive approach to managing growth that ensures the right infrastructure is in place to support it.”

Weather

An analysis of fog/low cloud in winter indicated fog/low cloud typically occurred overnight, from midnight to 10am, and for these hours was present about 6-10% of the time.

On-site data had not been analysed for June-September.

“While decisions have not yet been made, technology is available to mitigate the impacts of any low visibility. This technology is significantly easier to install in a greenfield development.”

James Allan/Supplied Traffic volumes around Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes will continue to increase, regardless of a new airport, a new report shows.

Traffic

Traffic reports found Central Otago and Queenstown Lake’s traffic volumes would increase regardless of whether the new regional airport was built and infrastructure needed to be upgraded.

A new regional airport in Central Otago would have minimal impact on traffic volumes in the Wakatipu Basin – the area under the greatest pressure at present, the reports showed.